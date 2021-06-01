Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially... 1 June 2021 8:30 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
View all Local
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos. 1 June 2021 12:32 PM
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains. 1 June 2021 8:54 AM
View all Politics
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable? Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé. 1 June 2021 4:18 PM
Unemployment rate rises to 32.6% Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA. 1 June 2021 12:29 PM
View all Business
Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service "We should get enough rain," says South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 1 June 2021 2:34 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
View all Africa
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study

1 June 2021 8:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
life insurance
csi
COVID-19
second wave
Actuarial Society of South Africa
Assa
life policies
death claims
Continuous Statistical Investigation Committee
life insurers
mortality rate
Anja Kuys

The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.

There was a fourfold increase in death claims against fully underwritten life policies during the Covid-19 second wave.

That's revealed in a study carried out by a committee of the Actuarial Society of SA (Assa).

RELATED: Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave

Life insurers had anticipated death claims to increase in line with the national death rate during the second wave.

However the number of insured lives lost actually exceeded the expected death rate by four times at the peak of Wave 2 in January 2021, according to Assa's Continuous Statistical Investigation (CSI) Committee.

By comparison the country as a whole saw an increase in reported deaths of 2.8 times the expected death rate.

Undertakers at the People's Choice Funerals and Mortuary prepare a coffin for burial. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

The Assa Death Claims Dashboard tracks data submitted by four of the country’s biggest life insurers, representing around 70% of South African individual life insurance premiums.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Anja Kuys, chairperson of the Assa CSI Committee.

We feel the second wave was definitely much harder for the insured population compared to the first wave.

Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee

It's four times the expected, whereas the population was only 2.7 times [higher] for the second wave. That's quite significant.

Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee

We measure it as excess death claims... the increase was consistent across all age bands.

Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee

Kuys explains why the insured life data is more reliable than other stats.

Sometimes people don't get tested or the information is not captured on the system. Sometimes there is also a delay in capturing the information.

Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee

You would have expected that the insured population, with access to healthcare and who typically don't have co-morbidities because of underwriting... to have a better experience.

Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee

She says further research will be done to hone in on the reason for the findings.

For more detail listen to the conversation below:




1 June 2021 8:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
life insurance
csi
COVID-19
second wave
Actuarial Society of South Africa
Assa
life policies
death claims
Continuous Statistical Investigation Committee
life insurers
mortality rate
Anja Kuys

More from Business

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

1 June 2021 6:57 PM

SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable?

1 June 2021 4:18 PM

Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%

1 June 2021 12:29 PM

Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

1 June 2021 12:05 PM

The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group

1 June 2021 10:07 AM

The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic

1 June 2021 9:55 AM

Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg

1 June 2021 8:54 AM

Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing'

1 June 2021 5:20 PM

"It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week

1 June 2021 1:42 PM

A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist

1 June 2021 12:52 PM

Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden

1 June 2021 12:32 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom

1 June 2021 12:24 PM

Eskom has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented again on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

1 June 2021 12:05 PM

The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biodiversity view is silenced in debate on Tokai pine trees, says FOTP ecologist

1 June 2021 11:58 AM

An ecologist from the Friends of Tokai Park (FOTP) says there's a range of different views in the debate about the future of Tokai Forest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Support for fired WC cop Vearey amid claims he's the victim of a 'witch-hunt'

1 June 2021 11:00 AM

Vearey was found guilty of misconduct in respect of several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group

1 June 2021 10:07 AM

The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

Business Politics

Cape Town's klopse parade cancelled amid third wave fears

Local

EWN Highlights

Ad hoc committee on land expropriation wants 30 days extension

1 June 2021 8:30 PM

Zondo rebukes Prasa’s attempt to have head of legal testify

1 June 2021 8:23 PM

DUT wastewater analysis shows KZN experiencing 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections

1 June 2021 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA