'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
Economists have been warning for years that Eskom's load shedding is hugely detrimental to South Africa’s economic growth.
Last year, a report by the CSIR Energy Centre showed that load shedding in 2019 alone cost the economy between R60 billion and R120 billione.
It said the total economic impact could be as high as as R338 billion over the previous 10 years.
With the winter 0f 2021 upon us, South Africans have been plunged into renewed round of power cuts.
Energy expert Ted Blom has warned of a worsening network performance on Wednesday.
I am expecting increased loadshedding probability as from Wed eve (2nd June 2021) - level 4 or above.— Ted Blom (@tedblom) June 1, 2021
Eskom has already warned that power cuts may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if it continues to lose generating capacity.
How do we calculate the cost of load shedding and its impact on the economy?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research at Intellidex.
The CSIR's earlier calculation that resulted in a "R700 million per stage per day" number gives a rough indication of the magnitude of what's going on says Montalto.
Is there a path out of the crisis [is the question]?... Investors have a lot of other options... and energy reliability is a key factor.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex
Listen to the interview with Montalto in the audio below:
Source : Eskom
