'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
SA Economy
Load shedding
The Money Show
Stage 2 load shedding
Power cuts
Bruce Whitfield
Peter Attard Montalto
cost of load shedding

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Economists have been warning for years that Eskom's load shedding is hugely detrimental to South Africa’s economic growth.

Last year, a report by the CSIR Energy Centre showed that load shedding in 2019 alone cost the economy between R60 billion and R120 billione.

It said the total economic impact could be as high as as R338 billion over the previous 10 years.

With the winter 0f 2021 upon us, South Africans have been plunged into renewed round of power cuts.

RELATED: Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom

Energy expert Ted Blom has warned of a worsening network performance on Wednesday.

Eskom has already warned that power cuts may be necessary between 5pm and 10pm throughout the winter period if it continues to lose generating capacity.

RELATED: Eskom: Brace for 'high occurrence' of load shedding until much later this year

How do we calculate the cost of load shedding and its impact on the economy?

Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research at Intellidex.

The CSIR's earlier calculation that resulted in a "R700 million per stage per day" number gives a rough indication of the magnitude of what's going on says Montalto.

Is there a path out of the crisis [is the question]?... Investors have a lot of other options... and energy reliability is a key factor.

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex

Listen to the interview with Montalto in the audio below:




