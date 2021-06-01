Streaming issues? Report here
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing'

1 June 2021 5:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
African Union
University of Johannesburg
John Maytham
Pemmy Majodina
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Pan-African Parliament
PAP
David Monyae
Centre for Africa-China Studies

"It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ).

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) is the legislative body of the African Union.

The PAP exercises oversight and has advisory and consultative powers.

It is located in Midrand near Johannesburg.

Image by Artsy Solomon from Pixabay.

On Tuesday, the PAP sitting ended in violence, walkouts, shouting, and frantic calls for the police to intercede.

It really has been a joke. Delegates grabbing microphones and screaming at each other… It all seems to revolve around the election of the next President…

John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk

On Monday, Djibril War from Senegal kicked the ANC’s Pemmy Majodina while she was trying to break up a fight amid efforts by some to delay the election of a new president.

On Thursday, the EFF’s Julius Malema threatened to kill a member from Mali.

John Maytham interviewed Dr David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg.

The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing. It shows a rotten governance structure…

Dr David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies - University of Johannesburg

All this is within the context of colonial hangovers… It appears the Francophones… have been dominating… There are corruption issues…

Dr David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies - University of Johannesburg

It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other … The last two or three sessions have been disappointing.

Dr David Monyae, Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies - University of Johannesburg

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




