Whistleblower Athol Williams claims UCT offered him hush money

2 June 2021 8:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Athol Williams about his claims against UCT and the university responds, denying any such wrongdoing.

Author and poet Professor Athol Williams, and former employee at US-based management consultancy firm Bain appeared at the Zondo commission some months ago.

At that time he claimed UCT did not support his request for a leave of absence to prepare his testimony for the commission and he says he had to resign as an ethics lecturer at the UCT Graduate School of Business in order to prepare.

RELATED: Athol Williams made to resign from UCT to complete Bain testimony for Zondo

Williams is now challenging UCT on its alleged dealings with state capture-linked companies.

Williams speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why he says UCT must come clean on links to state capture companies, and why they are trying to get him to keep quiet about it with an alleged bribe offered by the university ombud. The university has denied it.

I've tweeted and posted about UCT's offer of money for a while and this actually happened on 29 March already a few days after I testified at the Zondo Commission.

Athol Williams

The UCT ombudsman, the very person who was meant to be objective, called me very upset that I had mentioned UCT at the Zondo Commission and that I had mentioned UCT on-air, on CapeTalk in fact, where I had called out UCT for continuing to do business with state capture companies.

Athol Williams

He says UCT then put out statements that make no mention of state capture at all.

Even UCT seems to be confused about what the issue is...their claim that they offered me unpaid leave is nonsense. Either I kept my salary and did a poor job at the Zondo Commission, or I took no salary - which is what they were offering me - and did a good job at the commission.

Athol Williams

STATEMENT FROM UCT(1 JUNE 2021)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) respects and applauds Mr Athol Williams for his efforts to blow the whistle on fraud and corruption.We recognise that exposing fraud and corruption is a service to the nation. We also appreciate the profound toll such a process can take on the whistle-blower. Furthermore, UCT reiterates that it fully supports the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and all other efforts aimed at understanding and urgently remediating state capture and corruption.As an institution, UCT has previously made a public call against state capture. Regrettably, Mr Williams has again raised and repeated multiple, very serious allegations against UCT in public statements.This is unfortunate and unjust. Whilst UCT strives to uphold the principle of confidentiality in terms of employee relations (including former employees), Mr Williams’ continued unsubstantiated allegations and false and distorted claims related to UCT force us to set out some of the factual issues.Mr Williams claims that UCT did not support him. This is simply not factual. He was supported by the Graduate School of Business (GSB) and UCT on his appointment at the GSB in the first place. UCT appointed him despite not having a PhD, which he promised to conclude urgently.Again, we supported him in making allowances when he wished to alter his contract (six months after he started at the GSB).Furthermore, some six months later, we granted him his request for unpaid leave for 12 months. Mr Williams seems to be aggrieved that UCT applied the necessary rules applicable to unpaid leave.

In applying these rules, UCT was acting consistently, as it would in the case of all staff employed by the university. Mr Williams consistently claims UCT does not want to engage him and made claims that he was “receiving no help” and then “offered money by UCT”. UCT totally rejects these distortions of fact and deny these claims. Senior individuals at UCT did attempt to engage Mr Williams. It is unfortunate that he remains aggrieved despite UCT’s efforts to hear and resolve the issues he has raised. UCT cannot be expected to shoulder the responsibility that Mr Williams seems to expect in his particular case. UCT has taken what it believes are reasonable steps to assist him and has made reasonable accommodations, of which Mr Williams is aware. The acting Ombud’s engagement with Mr Williams was one such a senior person trying to resolve his issues. Unfortunately, Mr Williams chose to make absolutely distorted and false claims of “being offered hush money” in public after the engagement. The acting Ombud was asked for a full report on the engagement and we are of the view that Mr Williams statement about what transpired is not factual and is distorted and false. Mr Williams has every right to raise the issues he is aggrieved about in his relationship with UCT with the CCMA. To date UCT is not aware that he has exercised this option. Mr Williams’ continued slandering of UCT is unfair and unjust. There is absolutely no factual basis for Mr Williams’ insinuation that his resignation, or UCT’s acceptance of it, was somehow connected to his whistleblowing activity. ENDS Issued by: UCT Communication and Marketing Department Elijah Moholola Spokesperson Communication and Marketing Department University of Cape Town.




2 June 2021 8:08 AM
by Barbara Friedman

