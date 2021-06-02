CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites
- City of Cape Town was able to receive a line of sight of the national EVDS database and help shift Capetonians who had been allocated vaccination sites far from home - but this decision has been revoked
- Capetonians who wish to change their allocated site must now call the National Hotline on 0800-029-029 to make any changes
Refilwe says there has been confusion about the City of Cape Town being able to change your allocated vaccination venue if it was, for example, a long-distance away.
A number of well-meaning individuals have been circulating notices initially issued by City of Cape Town ward councillors that those who have been told to get their vaccinations at venues that are outside their residential area could get them switched to one which is closer.
While this was initially the case, it has since been terminated.
Badroodien explains that the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is a national system that coordinates the registration and appointments for people in South Africa to have the Covid-19 vaccine administered.
What seems to be happening is that the system doesn't take into consideration where a person lives in terms of the allocation of where they would then receive their vaccination.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
Last night I received a message from a councillor who works in the Elsies River community and her resident was being sent to Mamre. As you can imagine Elsiesriver potentially is not a community that is not easily able to go to Mamre.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
That is over 60 kms away.
He says the City has conveyed this concern through provincial and national channels.
We had come to an agreement that the province and the city would have access to this system to be able to amend these concerns, but unfortunately, as soon as we had started to help people, just the next day in fact, an alternative decision was taken by national that we can no longer do this.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
All residents must therefore work through the national hotline.
Obviously, this is not ideal. It is not efficient, but it is the message we received.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Currently, the Cape metro has 30 vaccination sites, he says.
70 additional sites are ready to come online as the vaccines become available.
Walk-ins are not encouraged. Province has repeated that over and over again. But at the same time what we are encouraging residents to do is to call the hotline 0800-029-029 to arrange for a site closer to them.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He says there are clinics in the city that are able to accommodate some walk-ins if they have vaccines left over after those who have appointments have received vaccinations.
NATIONAL HOTLINE: 0800-029-029
