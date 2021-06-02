Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - adjustable shoes for rural children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Aidan Fleetwood
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding to last until Friday night Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until 10pm Friday night. 2 June 2021 11:06 AM
Jobless numbers are 'blood bath' and represent 'failure of government' - CDET South Africa’s jobless rate rose to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, Stats SA announced on Tuesday. 2 June 2021 11:04 AM
Calls for child support grant to increase by R10: 'It goes along way', says CCL The Children’s Institute and the Centre for Child Law (CCL) have called on the government to increase the child grant by R10. 2 June 2021 10:28 AM
View all Local
CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites Refilwe Moloto talks to CoCT Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien about the shift back. 2 June 2021 9:17 AM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
View all Politics
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially... 1 June 2021 8:30 PM
6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable? Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé. 1 June 2021 4:18 PM
View all Business
Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service "We should get enough rain," says South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 1 June 2021 2:34 PM
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos. 1 June 2021 12:32 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries

2 June 2021 9:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
NUM
National Union of Mineworkers
Military
Denel
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mxolisi Makhatini
arms manufacturing

“There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM.

State-owned weapons manufacturer Denel owes its employees R500 million.

At least 400 workers at Denel Land Systems received only 20% of their net salaries for May.

“The payment of salaries for the upcoming months will continue to be a challenge to honour,” Denel CEO Mxolisi Makhatini told Daily Maverick.

Arms manufacturer Rheinmettal Denel Munition (RDM) in collaboration with the SANDF hosted an international event with a variety of live air, land and sea ammunition capability displays. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

RELATED: Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do?

The last time Denel paid full salaries was in May 2020, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, and has therefore suffered a loss of critical skills.

The Minister says Denel has a confirmed order book of $11 billion but cannot execute due to its lack of capital and support of suppliers.

Heart-breaking anecdotes abound of workers taking their own lives and others losing their homes and living in their cars.

Finding money to pay salaries now is a matter of life and death, said National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) organiser Mawonga Madolo.

Two NUM members have taken their lives.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Madolo.

It is beyond crisis… This has been going on for over a year… We’re concerned about the Minister’s approach… the board has presided over the crisis. The board is depleting; seven members have resigned…

Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs… SAA - Treasury has approved assistance for some of the subsidiary airlines…

Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

There’s a promise of orders, but an incapability of the institution to deal with it… The shareholder is not coming onboard… You need the institution to be recapitalised…

Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

It’s a dire situation… Two workers took their lives, one of them was on Christmas… It’s affecting the psychology of workers…

Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

An [capital] injection must come with certain conditions. The first condition should be to remove the board… We need to discuss restructuring…

Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

Every country must ensure that it protects itself. Central to that is the military budget…

Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




2 June 2021 9:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
NUM
National Union of Mineworkers
Military
Denel
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mxolisi Makhatini
arms manufacturing

More from Business

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study

1 June 2021 8:30 PM

The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

1 June 2021 6:57 PM

SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable?

1 June 2021 4:18 PM

Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%

1 June 2021 12:29 PM

Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

1 June 2021 12:05 PM

The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group

1 June 2021 10:07 AM

The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic

1 June 2021 9:55 AM

Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing'

1 June 2021 5:20 PM

"It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

1 June 2021 12:05 PM

The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director

31 May 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'

31 May 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman

28 May 2021 3:30 PM

"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga

28 May 2021 12:02 PM

South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'

28 May 2021 10:39 AM

The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages

2 June 2021 10:53 AM

Fewer people working from home between January and March - Stats SA

2 June 2021 10:42 AM

African Union suspends Mali after second coup in nine months

2 June 2021 10:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA