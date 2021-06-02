Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries





State-owned weapons manufacturer Denel owes its employees R500 million.

At least 400 workers at Denel Land Systems received only 20% of their net salaries for May.

“The payment of salaries for the upcoming months will continue to be a challenge to honour,” Denel CEO Mxolisi Makhatini told Daily Maverick.

Arms manufacturer Rheinmettal Denel Munition (RDM) in collaboration with the SANDF hosted an international event with a variety of live air, land and sea ammunition capability displays. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

The last time Denel paid full salaries was in May 2020, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, and has therefore suffered a loss of critical skills.

The Minister says Denel has a confirmed order book of $11 billion but cannot execute due to its lack of capital and support of suppliers.

Heart-breaking anecdotes abound of workers taking their own lives and others losing their homes and living in their cars.

Finding money to pay salaries now is a matter of life and death, said National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) organiser Mawonga Madolo.

Two NUM members have taken their lives.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Madolo.

It is beyond crisis… This has been going on for over a year… We’re concerned about the Minister’s approach… the board has presided over the crisis. The board is depleting; seven members have resigned… Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs… SAA - Treasury has approved assistance for some of the subsidiary airlines… Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

There’s a promise of orders, but an incapability of the institution to deal with it… The shareholder is not coming onboard… You need the institution to be recapitalised… Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

It’s a dire situation… Two workers took their lives, one of them was on Christmas… It’s affecting the psychology of workers… Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

An [capital] injection must come with certain conditions. The first condition should be to remove the board… We need to discuss restructuring… Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

Every country must ensure that it protects itself. Central to that is the military budget… Mawonga Madolo, organiser - National Union of Mineworkers

