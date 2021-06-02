[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers'





On Tuesday the Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai made the decision to order Sichlwe to leave the chamber after one of her fellow CCM party members MP Hussein Amar said she was flouting the dress code.

After the incident, the Tanzania government shares detailed dress code guidelines for all public servants.

People responded on Twitter with some arguing that those criticising the action do not understand Tanzanian culture.

Others were shocked, saying her sedate outfit was not revealing in any way calling it 'institutionalised misogyny.'

