Calls for child support grant to increase by R10: 'It goes along way', says CCL





The organisation's say that increased the child grant will help combat food insecurity and child malnutrition in South Africa.

The child grant is currently at R460 per month per child, a value that's below food price inflation.

The CCL says a small increase of R10 to the child support grant during the October Medium Term Budget will rectify this.

CCL project coordinator Zita Hansungule says failing to increase the child grant to meet food price inflation is a regressive and unacceptable move.

She tells CapeTalk that the impact of the child grant should not be underestimated, as it affords children access to basic rights and services such as food, healthcare, and schooling.

According to Hansungule, the child grant reaches over 10 million children across the country.

R10 makes quite a significant difference when you're looking at the groups of vulnerable people that receive this amount of money. Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law

At the moment, the child support grant has received the smallest increase in a long time. We're saying just increasing it by R10 will allow it to go above food inflation prices. Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law

The child support grant is the grant that's got the largest reach in South Africa... it not only reaches children in families but the people that those children live with. Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melanie: