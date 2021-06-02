Calls for child support grant to increase by R10: 'It goes along way', says CCL
The organisation's say that increased the child grant will help combat food insecurity and child malnutrition in South Africa.
The child grant is currently at R460 per month per child, a value that's below food price inflation.
The CCL says a small increase of R10 to the child support grant during the October Medium Term Budget will rectify this.
CCL project coordinator Zita Hansungule says failing to increase the child grant to meet food price inflation is a regressive and unacceptable move.
She tells CapeTalk that the impact of the child grant should not be underestimated, as it affords children access to basic rights and services such as food, healthcare, and schooling.
According to Hansungule, the child grant reaches over 10 million children across the country.
R10 makes quite a significant difference when you're looking at the groups of vulnerable people that receive this amount of money.Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law
At the moment, the child support grant has received the smallest increase in a long time. We're saying just increasing it by R10 will allow it to go above food inflation prices.Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law
The child support grant is the grant that's got the largest reach in South Africa... it not only reaches children in families but the people that those children live with.Zita Hansungule, Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy - Centre For Child Law
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melanie:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/10/09/19/19/coins-1726618_960_720.jpg
More from Local
Stage 2 load shedding to last until Friday night
Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until 10pm Friday night.Read More
Jobless numbers are 'blood bath' and represent 'failure of government' - CDET
South Africa’s jobless rate rose to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, Stats SA announced on Tuesday.Read More
CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites
Refilwe Moloto talks to CoCT Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien about the shift back.Read More
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study
The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.Read More
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).Read More
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing'
"It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ).Read More
Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week
A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs.Read More
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist
Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender.Read More
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos.Read More