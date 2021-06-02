Streaming issues? Report here
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income

2 June 2021 12:46 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
universal basic income

Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place.

Refilwe talks to Jonny Steinberg, a research associate at Oxford University’s African Studies Centre; Busi Sibeko, a researcher at the Institute for Economic Justice and Kyle Smith, editor in chief at Essential Millennial.

  • The three researchers offer different perspectives on how the Universal Basic Income should be calculated and implemented
  • Essential Millenial's Kyle Smith proposes a negative interest rate and various taxes to fund UBI of R6,460 a month
  • The Institute for Economic Justice takes an approach of a UBI being available to the age group 18 to 59 and believe an annual amount of R158 billion would cover this based on 60% uptake at the food poverty line
  • Jonny Steinberg believes the State is the main source of income for most people living in small rural towns and an income boost would lessen the dependency relationship with the State and the ANC
South Africa's new minimum wage of R21.69 per hour is not enough to lift workers (most have multiple dependents) out of poverty. © jager/123rf.com

In an op-ed piece 'Saving Capitalism: Universal basic Income' published in the Essential Millenial, editor Kyle Smith proposes a far higher basic income grant than others.

I propose an income of R6,460 which was based on Oxfam's Reward People Not Work Programme, and my proposal is to pay for this through a series of taxes.

Kyle Smith, Editor in Chief - Essential Millennial

The first of these would be through a negative interest rate which would effectively charge the richest South Africans for the money they leave idle in bank accounts.

Kyle Smith, Editor in Chief - Essential Millennial

In addition, he is also proposing a carbon tax, and what he terms a Robin Hood tax which would be a tax on financial transactions, among other taxes, he says.

These would tax the financial industry which is huge in South Africa and generates about R1.2 trillion.

Kyle Smith, Editor in Chief - Essential Millennial

Busi Sibeko says the current minimum wage of just over R4000 is far lower than it should be and does not alleviate the existing poverty line.

What would it take to bring those people in a household out of poverty?

Busi Sibeko, Researcher - Institute for Economic Justice

She says the Institue of Economic Justice estimations is not based on R6,000.

But in our emergency package, we do advocate for a higher direct transfer to people in SA...the basic needs of people need to be met to reduce poverty, hunger, and destitution.

Busi Sibeko, Researcher - Institute for Economic Justice

They have calculated that R158 billion annually is needed to achieve this. Their focus is the 18 to 59 age group, she explains.

So all these measures are based on estimations of how many people would be accessing that.

Busi Sibeko, Researcher - Institute for Economic Justice

She adds that not all people offered this measure would avail themselves of it and the R158 billion garnered from additional taxes for the 18 to 59 age group is based on a 60% uptake at the food poverty line.

Sibeko says they also looked at the idea of extending the special Covid grant immediately.

Jonny Steinberg says he wants to challenge the idea that the introduction of a Universal Basic Income is a defeat.

I think it is really the opposite of that.

Jonny Steinberg, Research Associate - Oxford University’s African Studies Centre

He learned from working mainly in rural Eastern Free State towns that for the poor there was one source of income.

The one source of income for the poor is the State - either through public employment or through tendering for public sector work - and the result is that in small towns you see people accumulating quite desperately around ANC offices and people with influence, and that is a form of humiliation. It is a horrible way for whole towns to live.

Jonny Steinberg, Research Associate - Oxford University’s African Studies Centre

He says a boost of income would set up an entire tier of economic activity in small towns.

In a sense, it weakens the relationship of dependence with the State and with the party and allows a form of independent life to get going.

Jonny Steinberg, Research Associate - Oxford University’s African Studies Centre

He defines 'universal' as every adult in the country and says conditionality has a patronising tone.

One of the most attractive things about a cash transfer is it leaves agency in their hands.

Jonny Steinberg, Research Associate - Oxford University’s African Studies Centre
