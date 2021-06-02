Jobless numbers are 'blood bath' and represent 'failure of government' - CDET
It’s the highest rate of unemployment seen in the country in the last 13 years.
South Africa’s jobless rate rose to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, Stats SA announced on Tuesday.
Young people aged 15-24 are recording the highest percentages of unemployment at more than 60 percent.
According to StatsSA's Malerato Mosiane those figures are even worse when looked at under the broad definition
When you get to the expanded definition it's even more devastating, it's about 74%.Malerato Mosiane, Chief director - StatsSA
Mosiane says the construction industry has been hardest hit by job losses.
Construction lost 87 000, trade lost 84 000 - it's mainly wholesale trade, retail and hotels, and restaurant.Malerato Mosiane, Chief director - StatsSA
The finance sector, however, is faring better having created 250 000 between the fourth and first quarter.
Duma Gqubule of Centre for Economic Development and Transformation says the numbers represent a failure on the part of the government.
This is a blood bath and quite frankly, the ANC government has failed us over 27 years of democracy.Duma Gqubule, Founding director - Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Listen to the full conversation from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
