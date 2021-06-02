Cape Town wants SA govt to rethink stricter curfew hours
- The City of Cape Town has called on the national government to reconsider revised curfew restrictions.
- Under the adjusted alert Level 2, the curfew begins at 11pm and non-essential businesses must close at 10pm.
- The Cape Chamber Of Commerce says new the curfew hours are putting a damper on the hospitality and entertainment sector.
The new lockdown curfew hours will have a negative impact on Cape Town's local economy, according to the City's mayco member for economic opportunities, James Vos.
Vos has written to the national government to reconsider the curfew restrictions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.
Ramaphosa moved South African to lockdown alert Level 2, which includes a revised curfew that starts at 11pm and ends at 4am.
Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 10pm so that their employees and patrons can get home before the start of the curfew.
RELATED: Ramaphosa places South Africa on adjusted alert level 2 as third wave approaches
The president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jacques Moolman, says the reduced trading hours will primarily affect businesses in the entertainment and hospitality sector as well as their service providers.
He says many patrons "would rather not go out" if they have less time to enjoy themselves.
The moment when there is a stricter curfew and earlier curfew, people tend to rather not travel at all and stay at home.Jacques Moolman, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
The earlier curfew will definitely affect the entertainment, hospitality, and related businesses that rely on people's mobility to do business.Jacques Moolman, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
The tighter lockdown restrictions have been implemented in response to the recent surge in new Covid-19 infections across the country.
Moolman says the national government could have avoided a curfew and stricter lockdown restrictions if the Covid-19 vaccine rollout was moving at a faster pace.
The saddest part of all, curfew or no curfew, is if our government rolled out the vaccines quicker, we would not need any of these restrictions.Jacques Moolman, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
