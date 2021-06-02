Stage 2 load shedding to last until Friday night
Eskom has extended load shedding until Friday night due to further breakdowns and loss of generating capacity.
The power utility says it has depleted its emergency reserves in the past few days in an attempt to avoid load shedding during the day.
South Africans have been urged to reduce their electricity usage.
For Wednesday, the City of Cape Town says city-supplied customers will be on Stage 1 from 10am until 5pm, then move to Stage 2 from 5pm until 7pm before returning to Stage 1 between 7pm and 10pm.
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 1, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10:00 on Wednesday morning until 22:00 on
Friday 4 June 2021 pic.twitter.com/dPZO5bdueB
Load-shedding update 2 June 2021— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 2, 2021
Eskom's load-shedding is active non-stop from 10:00 today, 2 June, until 22:00 on Friday 4 June.
City-supplied customers are affected as follows today:
Stage 1 from 10:00 to 17:00
Stage 2 from 17:00 to 19:00
Stage 1 from 19:00 to 22:00 pic.twitter.com/GKOt2wkIje
