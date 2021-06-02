Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - adjustable shoes for rural children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Aidan Fleetwood
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Tlaleng Mofokeng
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town wants SA govt to rethink stricter curfew hours Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the president of Cape Chamber Of Commerce about the impact of the new curfew hours. 2 June 2021 12:34 PM
Stage 2 load shedding to last until Friday night Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until 10pm Friday night. 2 June 2021 11:06 AM
Jobless numbers are 'blood bath' and represent 'failure of government' - CDET South Africa’s jobless rate rose to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, Stats SA announced on Tuesday. 2 June 2021 11:04 AM
View all Local
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place. 2 June 2021 12:46 PM
CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites Refilwe Moloto talks to CoCT Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien about the shift back. 2 June 2021 9:17 AM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Politics
Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery "The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer. 2 June 2021 12:20 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
View all Business
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable? Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé. 1 June 2021 4:18 PM
Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service "We should get enough rain," says South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 1 June 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery

2 June 2021 12:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
Personal finance
investing
investments
Property
residential property
commercial property
Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer
MSCI

"The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer.

During 2020 we all experienced high levels of uncertainty affecting every aspect of our lives – the biggest driver of sentiment change came as a result of the unprecedented rapid development of vaccines, making global economic recovery a more realistic prospect for H2/2021 and onwards.

The IMF’s April 2021 World Economic Outlook estimates 6% economic growth in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022 following a contraction of -3.3% in 2020, compared to an earlier estimate of -4.4% as at October 2020, indicative of better than expected economic performance as Lockdowns eased during the second half of 2020. 2021’s stronger growth expectations are driven by vaccine-led recovery in H2:2021. Economic recovery remains divergent as countries and sectors adapt to Lockdown induced disruptions and the extent of policy support received. The IMF has also uplifted its expectation for GDP growth in South Africa to 3.1% GDP growth for 2021 and 2% for 2022. Other forecasts for SA’s 2021 GDP growth rate range from 3.1 by Absa’s Economic Research Unit to 3.8% by the South African Reserve Bank. Overall the economic outlook is significantly more optimistic than this time last year.

The MSCI South Africa December 2020 Property Index delivered a total return of -3.0%; comprising -9.6% capital growth and 7.2% income return, reflecting the impact that the early stages of the COVID-19 induced national lockdown had on the commercial property sector. MSCI’s property index is based on open market valuations; i.e. price estimates based on relevant market information and recent transaction evidence. The negative return was primarily driven by adverse asset valuations reflecting an expectation of lower future income. Income return, while positive, was constrained by comparatively lower rental collections due to, inter alia, COVID rental discounts offered by commercial landlords coupled with negative rental reversions and higher vacancies.

Rental collections for Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) commercial tenants have improved, up from a low of 65% in April 2020 to 107% by December 2020. While the South African office sector continues to struggle with high vacancies, office tenants proved to be more resilient than the market anticipated. This is largely owing to the structure of the leases and the fact that most office occupiers would have continued to fulfil their rental obligations despite the large sections of the workforce working from home.

Figure 1: Average rental collections for select JSE REITs

The most impacted sectors in South Africa and abroad have been tourism and retail related. This is reflected in the hotel sector’s return of -10.7% and retail’s -4.4%. As expected, the destination style super regional centres were most negatively impacted, achieving returns of -9.3% (-5.0% for Super Regional and Regional centres combined). Shopper preference for open-air style Neighbourhood, Community and Convenience centres, which offer a higher proportion of essential goods and services, is shown in a positive return of 0.8% (and 6.0% for Big Box Retail). A reversal in the spread of total returns between smaller retail centres and large-format shopping centres shown in Figure 1 demonstrates this preference.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had nuanced geographic impacts within the retail property sector. Retail total returns were strong in Rural, Peri-Urban and Inner Cities, where the tenant mix is biased towards essential goods and services.

Office vacancies continue on an upward trend, with vacancies at 16.1% (floor-space) as at December 2020 ahead of the 12.8% that was registered in the prior year. However, rental collections in the sector remain relatively strong due to continued operations in key professional service sectors such as Finance, Real Estate and Business Services, with large sections of tenants meeting their rental commitments in full. Consequently, the office sector delivered a total return of -1.8% for the year to December 2020, ahead of the All Property sector average.

The residential sector performed in line with the overall property sector at _-3% driven by higher vacancies and lower rental collection levels, particularly in Q2 and recovering towards the end of 2020. Interestingly sales of apartments and houses in the range up to R1.5m performed strongly off the back of lower interest rates.

Globally, the strength of the industrial sector is supported by a shift to modern big box distribution and warehousing centers, as corporates re-assess their supply chains, look for greater efficiencies and in support of online retail. This trend is also evident in South Africa, where the sector posted positive total return of 1.1% (with distribution centres achieving a positive return of 5.1%).

As Lockdown restrictions are progressively eased, the data shows continued improvement in rental collections across all the property segments up to Q4:2020. We expect this trend to continue as economic activity returns to full capacity in a new operating environment.

The MSCI South Africa December 2020 Property Index brings into sharp focus the impact that COVID-19 has had on the South African Commercial Property sector. COVID-19 has been the most significant market risk event since the inception of the MSCI Property indices approximately 25 years ago. The results show that strong geographical and segment diversification holds real estate investors in good stead.

As the effects of the pandemic continue to evolve, the recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy due to the strong correlation between real estate market performance and the economy.




2 June 2021 12:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Absa
Personal finance
investing
investments
Property
residential property
commercial property
Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer
MSCI

More from Business

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries

2 June 2021 9:15 AM

“There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study

1 June 2021 8:30 PM

The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

1 June 2021 6:57 PM

SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable?

1 June 2021 4:18 PM

Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%

1 June 2021 12:29 PM

Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

1 June 2021 12:05 PM

The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group

1 June 2021 10:07 AM

The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kubayi-Ngubane: Transformation is an absolute necessity

2 June 2021 12:50 PM

GDE wants more firms to help with school infrastructure after Goza water success

2 June 2021 12:19 PM

Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages

2 June 2021 10:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA