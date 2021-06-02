Digital Vibes paid for bakkie registered to Zweli Mkhize's son, reports Myburgh
- In the latest cash-flow revelations in the Digital Vibes saga, it's reported that the company bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s son
- Mkhize Junior has admitted to having a close relationship with Tahera Mather who's at the centre of Digital Vibes scandal
- However, he denies that his ties to Mather are business-related or linked to his father's dealings as minister
Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, has revealed that Digital Vibes allegedly purchased a second-hand bakkie for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s son, Dedani.
Digital Vibes, the communications firm that scored a dodgy R150 million contract from the Department of Health (DoH), is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Scorpio's Pieter-Louis Myburgh reports that Digital Vibes purchased a 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser in May 2020 which was registered in Dedani Mkhize’s name.
The second-hand vehicle was bought for R160,000 at a Pietermaritzburg car dealership. According to reports, it was used at a farm near Pietermaritzburg owned by the minister’s son.
RELATED: Placing Mkhize on special leave would send a good signal, says Chris Vick
The latest cash-flow revelations... has taken us to a second-hand vehicle purchase by Digital Vibes in May 2020 but the car wasn't registered in Digital Vibes' name.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
It was registered in the name of one Dedani Mkhize, who is the health minister's son.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
Scorpio previously reported that Digital Vibes also transferred money to Dedani’s company and had paid for maintenance work at Minister Mkhize’s family property in Johannesburg.
RELATED: It's implausible that Mkhize knew nothing about Digital Vibes deal - Peter Bruce
The masterminds behind Digital vibes, Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, are believed to be two close associates of Minister Mkhize.
In a press briefing last week, Mkhize denied claims that he was personal friends with Mather or Mitha.
He also denied that he or his family had benefited from the Digital Vibes deal.
Myburgh says Dedani's admission about his relationship Mather suggests otherwise.
Dedani has told Scorpio that enjoyed a close relationship with Mather that included expensive gifts but he insists it had nothing to do with the Digital Vibes contract or his father’s position.
RELATED: 'Company linked to Mkhize associates paid millions for Covid-19 media briefings'
It definitely tells us that, on his own admission, there is a very close relationship between the Mkhize family and Tahera Mather.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
He admits that there is a long-standing arrangement if you will, whereby Mkhize Junior receives gifts and other gratifications from Tahera Mather but he denies that this has anything to do with any of his father's dealings.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
He's also denied that the car that was mentioned in the report is for his benefit.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
