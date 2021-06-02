Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Cellphone towers to get a makeover
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
SA needs earlier curfew with more restrictions - SAMA
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson, SAMA
Today at 17:20
The EU digital passport
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent
Today at 17:46
Tannie Evita gets her jab!
Guests
Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout
2 June 2021 1:48 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Ryan Reynolds
Mandy Wiener
the kiffness
VIRAL VIDEOS
david scott
midday report
Alugalug Cat

Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it.

  • The Kifness has a new viral video entitled “Alugalug Cat”

  • Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds “liked” it, causing a second wave of views

  • It has 29 million views on Facebook, 4.4 million on TikTok, and 1.2 million on YouTube

© Sergey Rasulov/123rf.com

David Scott from The Kiffness has outdone himself this time.

His latest viral hit (Alugalug Cat) now has 29 million views on Facebook, 4.4 million on TikTok and 1.2 million on YouTube.

The tune is a collaboration between Scott and a fearful cat.

The cat makes a bizarre sound when someone moves their hand towards it – and Scott turned it into a hit.

The actor Ryan Reynolds even “liked” the über-catchy tune, no doubt making it even more contagious.

RELATED: I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness

I don’t know where it’s from. Someone tagged me on Instagram… I got into my studio and made a little song out of it… It’s so unique… There’s aren’t many collaborations with animals… It’s unexpectedly beautiful, it’s a cat screaming out in fear… Often the things that make us scared can turn into something beautiful…

David Scott, The Kiffness

I try and stay clear of the news… I focus on things that bring me joy, and I’m glad it’s bringing joy to other people too…

David Scott, The Kiffness

Watch Alugalug Cat below:




