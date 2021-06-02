Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting
-
The Kifness has a new viral video entitled “Alugalug Cat”
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds “liked” it, causing a second wave of views
-
It has 29 million views on Facebook, 4.4 million on TikTok, and 1.2 million on YouTube
David Scott from The Kiffness has outdone himself this time.
His latest viral hit (Alugalug Cat) now has 29 million views on Facebook, 4.4 million on TikTok and 1.2 million on YouTube.
The tune is a collaboration between Scott and a fearful cat.
The cat makes a bizarre sound when someone moves their hand towards it – and Scott turned it into a hit.
The actor Ryan Reynolds even “liked” the über-catchy tune, no doubt making it even more contagious.
I don’t know where it’s from. Someone tagged me on Instagram… I got into my studio and made a little song out of it… It’s so unique… There’s aren’t many collaborations with animals… It’s unexpectedly beautiful, it’s a cat screaming out in fear… Often the things that make us scared can turn into something beautiful…David Scott, The Kiffness
I try and stay clear of the news… I focus on things that bring me joy, and I’m glad it’s bringing joy to other people too…David Scott, The Kiffness
Watch Alugalug Cat below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54401623_cat-wearing-sunglasses-relaxing-in-the-sea-background.html?vti=mmbpfl9omelspnqckn-1-5
