Today at 16:55
Cellphone towers to get a makeover
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 17:05
SA needs earlier curfew with more restrictions - SAMA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - Chairperson, SAMA
Today at 17:20
The EU digital passport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent
Today at 17:46
Tannie Evita gets her jab!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout
No Items to show
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids

2 June 2021 3:07 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cost of living
Shoes
school shoes

Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child.
  • In SA 2.5 million children have no shoes
  • UJ industrial design students beat over 50 countries and win a global award for sustainable 'Second Nature Shoes' that can grow with kids
  • Shoeciety hope to use the prize money to turn their invention into a business
Copyright : budabar / 123rf

Hands up how many parents in our audience bought brand new school shoes at the start of 2020, only to find that when our kids finally went back to school after lockdown, they were already too small, asks Pippa Hudson?

She says anyone who’s ever raised a child knows the frustration of how fast they outgrow their shoes.

It’s expensive enough for a literally well-heeled family to cope with, but what about the millions of South African children for whom shoes are a luxury that can’t just be replaced?

Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

3rd-year industrial design student at the University of Johannesburg Aidan Fleetwood. Earlier this year along with four of his fellow students pitched their business plan for a sustainable modular shoe during an international hackathon hosted by appliance company Defy - over 50 countries entered the competition.

Their team called Shoeciety walked away as winners in the sustainable living category, and have won cash and business support to help turn their concept into a viable business.

There are millions of people living in South Africa in a situation where it is just not viable to be replacing shoes often.

Aiden Fleetwood, Industrial Design Student - University of Johannesburg

Some children can go through one to two shoe sizes in just one year.

In Africa there are upwards of 20 million children who do not have shoes at all, he adds.

In South Africa, the number of children without shoes sits at around 2.5 million.

Aiden Fleetwood, Industrial Design Student - University of Johannesburg

It breaks our heart and so it was a very personal motivation to look down this avenue.

Aiden Fleetwood, Industrial Design Student - University of Johannesburg

They came up with Second Nature Shoes to fulfill the three objectives of the hackathon - sustainable living, healthy living, and financial solutions.

He says they are currently working on prototypes.

Within the context of the hackathon, it was a conceptual idea.

Aiden Fleetwood, Industrial Design Student - University of Johannesburg

The idea is also not to centralise manufacturing but to empower communities to produce the shoes.

Watch their business idea in the video below:




