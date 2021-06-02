SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids
- In SA 2.5 million children have no shoes
- UJ industrial design students beat over 50 countries and win a global award for sustainable 'Second Nature Shoes' that can grow with kids
- Shoeciety hope to use the prize money to turn their invention into a business
Hands up how many parents in our audience bought brand new school shoes at the start of 2020, only to find that when our kids finally went back to school after lockdown, they were already too small, asks Pippa Hudson?
She says anyone who’s ever raised a child knows the frustration of how fast they outgrow their shoes.
It’s expensive enough for a literally well-heeled family to cope with, but what about the millions of South African children for whom shoes are a luxury that can’t just be replaced?Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk
3rd-year industrial design student at the University of Johannesburg Aidan Fleetwood. Earlier this year along with four of his fellow students pitched their business plan for a sustainable modular shoe during an international hackathon hosted by appliance company Defy - over 50 countries entered the competition.
Their team called Shoeciety walked away as winners in the sustainable living category, and have won cash and business support to help turn their concept into a viable business.
There are millions of people living in South Africa in a situation where it is just not viable to be replacing shoes often.Aiden Fleetwood, Industrial Design Student - University of Johannesburg
Some children can go through one to two shoe sizes in just one year.
In Africa there are upwards of 20 million children who do not have shoes at all, he adds.
In South Africa, the number of children without shoes sits at around 2.5 million.Aiden Fleetwood, Industrial Design Student - University of Johannesburg
It breaks our heart and so it was a very personal motivation to look down this avenue.Aiden Fleetwood, Industrial Design Student - University of Johannesburg
They came up with Second Nature Shoes to fulfill the three objectives of the hackathon - sustainable living, healthy living, and financial solutions.
He says they are currently working on prototypes.
Within the context of the hackathon, it was a conceptual idea.Aiden Fleetwood, Industrial Design Student - University of Johannesburg
The idea is also not to centralise manufacturing but to empower communities to produce the shoes.
Watch their business idea in the video below:
