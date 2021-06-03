[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gets a chic workspace makeover





Livingspace Magazine recently teamed up with homeware store @home to revamp Refilwe's workspace at the CapeTalk offices in Green Point.

The CapeTalk Breakfast team has been enjoying the minimalist design of the new glass desk, office chairs, and simple office accessories.

Livingspace is one of SA’s biggest home and lifestyle magazines, dedicated to decor, DIY, gardening, recipes and entertainment

"It's really important to ensure your space is aesthetically and experientially inviting", Refilwe tells the publication in a recent interview.

Check out Refilwe’s feature in Livingspace digimag here.

