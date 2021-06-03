[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gets a chic workspace makeover
Livingspace Magazine recently teamed up with homeware store @home to revamp Refilwe's workspace at the CapeTalk offices in Green Point.
The CapeTalk Breakfast team has been enjoying the minimalist design of the new glass desk, office chairs, and simple office accessories.
Livingspace is one of SA’s biggest home and lifestyle magazines, dedicated to decor, DIY, gardening, recipes and entertainment
"It's really important to ensure your space is aesthetically and experientially inviting", Refilwe tells the publication in a recent interview.
Check out Refilwe’s feature in Livingspace digimag here.
RELATED: Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA
For the latest in decor, design, and food trends as well as gardening tips and industry news, follow Livingspace on Instagram and Facebook.
You can also email pubact@tfg.co.za if you'd like to subscribe to the magazine.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/LivingspaceMag/posts/3703359903109640
