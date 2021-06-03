Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gets a chic workspace makeover

3 June 2021 11:31 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
office space
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
workspace
office desk
@home
makeover

Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto had her workstation revamped in a recent collab with @home and Livingspace Magazine.

Livingspace Magazine recently teamed up with homeware store @home to revamp Refilwe's workspace at the CapeTalk offices in Green Point.

The CapeTalk Breakfast team has been enjoying the minimalist design of the new glass desk, office chairs, and simple office accessories.

Livingspace is one of SA’s biggest home and lifestyle magazines, dedicated to decor, DIY, gardening, recipes and entertainment

"It's really important to ensure your space is aesthetically and experientially inviting", Refilwe tells the publication in a recent interview.

Check out Refilwe’s feature in Livingspace digimag here.

RELATED: Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA

For the latest in decor, design, and food trends as well as gardening tips and industry news, follow Livingspace on Instagram and Facebook.

You can also email pubact@tfg.co.za if you'd like to subscribe to the magazine.




Share this:
