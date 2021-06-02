[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti
-
BMW is challenging the VW Golf GTI’s dominance in South Africa with the release of its front-wheel-drive 128ti
-
It retails for R687 418 against the Golf that goes for R635 000
-
De Siena gives it the thumbs up
-
Hot tip – Golf 8 launches soon, and great deals on a Golf 7 are likely right now
BMW is attempting to take on the Volkswagen Golf GTI with its new front-wheel-drive 128ti.
Its four-cylinder engine powers the hatch from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 6.3 seconds.
Fuel consumption sits at 6.8 litres per 100 kilometres.
The BMW 128ti launches at R687 418 against the Golf GTI which retails for about R635 000.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the BMW.
Up until fairly recently, a front-wheel-drive hot hatch from BMW wouldn’t have existed… They’ve always been a rear-wheel-drive brand…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The Golf GTI really does rule this roost… South Africa is one of the biggest GTI markets in the world, outside of Europe… I think BMW has done enough to give the Golf a run for its money… I give it the thumbs up if you’re looking for a hot hatch with a premium badge…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The Golf 8 is coming later this year… There’ll be some really good deals on the Golf 7 GTI… If you’ve been looking for one, and you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, it’s pretty much about now.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
