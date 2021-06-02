[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti





BMW is challenging the VW Golf GTI’s dominance in South Africa with the release of its front-wheel-drive 128ti

It retails for R687 418 against the Golf that goes for R635 000

De Siena gives it the thumbs up

Hot tip – Golf 8 launches soon, and great deals on a Golf 7 are likely right now

© thamkc/123rf.com

BMW is attempting to take on the Volkswagen Golf GTI with its new front-wheel-drive 128ti.

Its four-cylinder engine powers the hatch from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 6.3 seconds.

Fuel consumption sits at 6.8 litres per 100 kilometres.

The BMW 128ti launches at R687 418 against the Golf GTI which retails for about R635 000.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the BMW.

Recently published reviews by De Siena:

Up until fairly recently, a front-wheel-drive hot hatch from BMW wouldn’t have existed… They’ve always been a rear-wheel-drive brand… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The Golf GTI really does rule this roost… South Africa is one of the biggest GTI markets in the world, outside of Europe… I think BMW has done enough to give the Golf a run for its money… I give it the thumbs up if you’re looking for a hot hatch with a premium badge… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist