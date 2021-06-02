Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew. 2 June 2021 5:45 PM
"Things are definitely looking up" - Update on UCT's Jagger Library salvage op Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to UCT's Executive Director of Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, about the Jagger Library salvage... 2 June 2021 5:28 PM
Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media? John Maytham asks employment law expert Suemeya Hanif whether criticizing your employer on social media is a sackable offence. 2 June 2021 4:55 PM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place. 2 June 2021 12:46 PM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Politics
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child. 2 June 2021 3:07 PM
View all Business
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it. 2 June 2021 1:48 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

"Things are definitely looking up" - Update on UCT's Jagger Library salvage op

2 June 2021 5:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
UCT fire
Jagger reading Room
Jagger Library
UCT salvage operation

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to UCT's Executive Director of Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, about the Jagger Library salvage project.
  • UCT's head of libraries, Ujala Satgoor, says the Jagger Reading Room has been cleared out
  • Salvaging the archive material is only the first phase of the recovery plan, which is expected to be a costly exercise
  • The aim is to 'rehabilitate' as many library materials as possible through various methods of preservation

Ujala Satgoor, the head of UCT Libraries says approximately 75% of the archival materials salvaged from the Jagger Reading Room are "hugely recoverable" while the other 25% will need extra work and treatment.

Volunteers, staff, and students have been working on an ongoing salvage operation at the Jagger Reading Room, which was severely damaged by wildfires in April.

Satgoor says it took 17 days to clear out archival materials housed within the Jagger Reading Room basements.

The university's officials have been using a triage tent that was erected on campus to process the materials and assess the extent of the damages thereof.

RELATED: UCT volunteers rally to call and move thousands of salvaged library materials

We manage to take out most of the things and those that we left we knew we couldn't salvage but we know there's a digitised format thereof.

Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of Libraries - University of Cape Town

We cleared out the building, if anybody were to visit now there's a stillness to it, there's an emptiness to it. It's like the calm after the storm.

Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of Libraries - University of Cape Town

UCT has had to consult various experts on how to salvage valuable academic resources, such as antiquarian materials and audio-visual collections.

Some materials have been placed in cold storage containers or drying chambers which have been brought on site.

Satgoor adds that the library's map cabinets will be relocated to new interim premises that UCT has leased for two years.

Lots of materials have now been put up on shelves that are dry so they continue being dried through a natural ventilation process.

Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of Libraries - University of Cape Town

We are still continuing some dehumidifying and a lot of materials are now in cold storage and that will be worked on on an ongoing basis as well.

Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of Libraries - University of Cape Town

We've experienced quite a bit of progress. I must say, hats off to all the volunteers that made it possible.

Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of Libraries - University of Cape Town



2 June 2021 5:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
UCT fire
Jagger reading Room
Jagger Library
UCT salvage operation

More from Local

New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association

2 June 2021 5:45 PM

John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media?

2 June 2021 4:55 PM

John Maytham asks employment law expert Suemeya Hanif whether criticizing your employer on social media is a sackable offence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Septuagenarian 'Taxi Motjie' Aunty Amina on her 43 years behind the wheel

2 June 2021 4:28 PM

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Taxi Motjie' Amina Shabodien, considered to be a Cape Town institution among taxi users.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids

2 June 2021 3:07 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital Vibes paid for bakkie registered to Zweli Mkhize's son, reports Myburgh

2 June 2021 2:06 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the latest in the Digital Vibes saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town wants SA govt to rethink stricter curfew hours

2 June 2021 12:34 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the president of Cape Chamber Of Commerce about the impact of the new curfew hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 load shedding to last until Friday night

2 June 2021 11:06 AM

Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until 10pm Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobless numbers are 'blood bath' and represent 'failure of government' - CDET

2 June 2021 11:04 AM

South Africa’s jobless rate rose to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, Stats SA announced on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calls for child support grant to increase by R10: 'It goes along way', says CCL

2 June 2021 10:28 AM

The Children’s Institute and the Centre for Child Law (CCL) have called on the government to increase the child grant by R10.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites

2 June 2021 9:17 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to CoCT Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien about the shift back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites

Local Politics

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

MEC Mitchell meets with Santaco in a bid to end unrest in Nyanga

2 June 2021 8:22 PM

COVID origins mystery continues to spark speculation and tension

2 June 2021 8:14 PM

The cost of Pan-African Parliament on SA under the spotlight

2 June 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA