Septuagenarian 'Taxi Motjie' Aunty Amina on her 43 years behind the wheel





Amina Shabodien has been driving a taxi for 42 years and is known by her passengers as 'Aunty Amina' or 'The Taxi Motjie'

Shabodien was the first woman taxi driver on the Cape Flats and ferried her passengers from Belhar to Parow

She was forced to stop driving last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

She's something of a Cape Town institution, particularly for taxi users who've seen Amina Shabodien behind the wheel of her kombi for more than 40 years.

But when Covid-19 hit in 2020, the 'Taxi Motjie' - as Shabodien is affectionately known by her passengers - says she was forced into retirement.

Aunty Amina Shabodien first got behind the wheel in 1978, and from then until last year, rose at 5am every day to take her passengers between Belhar and Parow.

The now 74-year-old carved out her own place in a male-dominated industry, while also raising a family.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit she says every day she misses being behind the wheel.

You can listen to or share the full interview by clicking the podcast above.

I loved working in the community, driving that taxi, I really miss it...I enjoyed every minute of it. Amina Shabodien, 'The Taxi Motjie'

If it wasn't for Covid, I think I would have still been on the road. Amina Shabodien, 'The Taxi Motjie'

In the 42 years, I've been driving that taxi I've never been robbed, I've never been hijacked, I've never had an accident. Amina Shabodien, 'The Taxi Motjie'

Shabodien, who grew up in District Six says she never used a taxi gaatjie, preferring to deal with her customers, and the taxi fares, by herself.