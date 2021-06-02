SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew. 2 June 2021 5:45 PM
"Things are definitely looking up" - Update on UCT's Jagger Library salvage op Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to UCT's Executive Director of Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, about the Jagger Library salvage... 2 June 2021 5:28 PM
Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media? John Maytham asks employment law expert Suemeya Hanif whether criticizing your employer on social media is a sackable offence. 2 June 2021 4:55 PM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place. 2 June 2021 12:46 PM
View all Politics
SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower 'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven 2 June 2021 10:38 PM
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child. 2 June 2021 3:07 PM
View all Business
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it. 2 June 2021 1:48 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower

2 June 2021 10:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
cannabis
Medicinal cannabis
medical cannabis
Silverleaf Investments
Pierre van der Hoven
venture capital company
VCC
Druids Holdings
cannabis asset class

'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven

South Africa’s first cannabis fund - SilverLeaf Investments - has made its opening investment into a local medical cannabis facility.

SilverLeaf Investments is a registered Section 12J Venture Capital Company (VCC) set up to invest in the new asset class of cannabis.

© stockasso/123rf.com

A company statement says it's entered a joint investment with Druids Holdings, a licensed medical cannabis cultivator with a growing facility near Johannesburg.

The grower is one of the first to secure a major, multi-year international supply agreement with a leading Australian pharmaceutical company, according to the statement.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pierre van der Hoven, joint CEO of Silverleaf Investments (van der Hoven says his title does make him smile).

We were set up when we looked at the 12J rules and our objective was to get investment into small companies and employ people. We are disappointed that the government's decided to end it [J12].

Pierre van der Hoven, Joint CEO - Silverleaf Investments

And there isn't a better opportunity than cannabis! It employs people in the rural areas and can include small farmers.

Pierre van der Hoven, Joint CEO - Silverleaf Investments

Van der Hoven gives more detail about the cannabis growing facility near Hennops River

They received a permit a couple of years ago. They've now got a full-blown medical cannabis license from Sahpra [South African Health Products Regulatory Authority] and they've got some accreditation from Australia...

Pierre van der Hoven, Joint CEO - Silverleaf Investments

Cannabis loves South Africa... Some very famous strains come from this area... For investors that get on the green bandwagon, they're going to get substantial returns.

Pierre van der Hoven, Joint CEO - Silverleaf Investments

Listen to van der Hoven on the rosy future of the industry and the implications of the end of Section 12J:




2 June 2021 10:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
cannabis
Medicinal cannabis
medical cannabis
Silverleaf Investments
Pierre van der Hoven
venture capital company
VCC
Druids Holdings
cannabis asset class

More from Business

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

2 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?

2 June 2021 7:15 PM

They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

2 June 2021 7:01 PM

'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids

2 June 2021 3:07 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery

2 June 2021 12:20 PM

"The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries

2 June 2021 9:15 AM

“There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study

1 June 2021 8:30 PM

The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites

Local Politics

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

MEC Mitchell meets with Santaco in a bid to end unrest in Nyanga

2 June 2021 8:22 PM

COVID origins mystery continues to spark speculation and tension

2 June 2021 8:14 PM

The cost of Pan-African Parliament on SA under the spotlight

2 June 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA