Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media?





Former WC top cop Jeremy Veary was fired this following the outcome of a misconduct hearing

Vearey was found guilty of misconduct in respect of several Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021

The former detective's head made several social media posts criticizing national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

On Monday, long-serving Saps detective head Jeremy Vearey was sacked over several social media posts he made between December and February criticizing national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

Vearey was found guilty of bringing Saps into disrepute, following a disciplinary hearing.

John Maytham spoke to employment law expert Suemeya Hanif to find out how far the law protects employers from criticism by employees on public platforms.

She says many companies require staff to sign a specific contract, outlining employees' rights and responsibilities regarding social media.

Employees are required not to make any public comments or statements about the company, the employer or other employees without the consent of the employer or company. Suemeya Hanif, Executive in the employment department - ENSafrica

A breach of this could result in the company taking disciplinary action. Suemeya Hanif, Executive in the employment department - ENSafrica

If the claims made [in the social media post] are unsubstantiated, then the result could be severe, meaning dismissal. Suemeya Hanif, Executive in the employment department - ENSafrica

