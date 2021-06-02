New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association
- The South African Medical Association wants to see tighter Covid-19 regulations introduced at weekends
- It says people are more inclined to congregate on Saturday and Sunday than during the week
- SAMA is also concerned about transmission rates with winter approaching and the likelihood that people will want to sit inside
The South African Medical Association (Sama) says the newly introduced adjusted level 2 lockdown regulations introduced this week are not strict enough.
With South Africa headed towards a third wave of infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would adopt tighter regulations from Monday.
Among the new rules, an adjusted curfew time which will start at 11pm and end at 4am.
Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.
Dr Angelique Coetzee is the chairperson of the South African Medical Association.
She tells John Maytham that while the curfew will be adequate between Monday and Friday, the weekends will be a different story.
Weekends will prove problematic going forward...people party, they come together, and with winter coming they will sit inside.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
With congregations and indoor gatherings, there is the same problem. We would like to see that coming down to between 25 and 50.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
RELATED: Ramaphosa places South Africa on adjusted alert level 2 as third wave approaches
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/closing_restaurant.html?oriSearch=closing+restaurant+c&sti=n6aw3u615j4h0pmjf4|&mediapopup=160552037
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'
In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.Read More
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs
John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.Read More
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council
"The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well."Read More
'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'
"Since 24 June, there are no lockdown regulations in place," says Reyno de Beer. "Govt has committed treason against the people!"Read More
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab
"Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour.Read More
Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.Read More
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport
"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"Read More