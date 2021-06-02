New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association





The South African Medical Association wants to see tighter Covid-19 regulations introduced at weekends

It says people are more inclined to congregate on Saturday and Sunday than during the week

SAMA is also concerned about transmission rates with winter approaching and the likelihood that people will want to sit inside

Image: © Jozef Polc /123rf.com

The South African Medical Association (Sama) says the newly introduced adjusted level 2 lockdown regulations introduced this week are not strict enough.

With South Africa headed towards a third wave of infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would adopt tighter regulations from Monday.

Among the new rules, an adjusted curfew time which will start at 11pm and end at 4am.

Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

Dr Angelique Coetzee is the chairperson of the South African Medical Association.

She tells John Maytham that while the curfew will be adequate between Monday and Friday, the weekends will be a different story.

Weekends will prove problematic going forward...people party, they come together, and with winter coming they will sit inside. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

With congregations and indoor gatherings, there is the same problem. We would like to see that coming down to between 25 and 50. Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

