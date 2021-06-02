Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew. 2 June 2021 5:45 PM
"Things are definitely looking up" - Update on UCT's Jagger Library salvage op Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to UCT's Executive Director of Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, about the Jagger Library salvage... 2 June 2021 5:28 PM
Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media? John Maytham asks employment law expert Suemeya Hanif whether criticizing your employer on social media is a sackable offence. 2 June 2021 4:55 PM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place. 2 June 2021 12:46 PM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Politics
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child. 2 June 2021 3:07 PM
View all Business
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it. 2 June 2021 1:48 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association

2 June 2021 5:45 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
South African Medical Association
COVID-19
curfew

John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.
  • The South African Medical Association wants to see tighter Covid-19 regulations introduced at weekends
  • It says people are more inclined to congregate on Saturday and Sunday than during the week
  • SAMA is also concerned about transmission rates with winter approaching and the likelihood that people will want to sit inside
Image: © Jozef Polc /123rf.com

The South African Medical Association (Sama) says the newly introduced adjusted level 2 lockdown regulations introduced this week are not strict enough.

With South Africa headed towards a third wave of infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would adopt tighter regulations from Monday.

Among the new rules, an adjusted curfew time which will start at 11pm and end at 4am.

Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

Dr Angelique Coetzee is the chairperson of the South African Medical Association.

She tells John Maytham that while the curfew will be adequate between Monday and Friday, the weekends will be a different story.

Weekends will prove problematic going forward...people party, they come together, and with winter coming they will sit inside.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

With congregations and indoor gatherings, there is the same problem. We would like to see that coming down to between 25 and 50.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

RELATED: Ramaphosa places South Africa on adjusted alert level 2 as third wave approaches




2 June 2021 5:45 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
South African Medical Association
COVID-19
curfew

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'

25 May 2021 5:33 PM

In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs

25 May 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council

25 May 2021 2:09 PM

"The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'

25 May 2021 12:18 PM

"Since 24 June, there are no lockdown regulations in place," says Reyno de Beer. "Govt has committed treason against the people!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab

25 May 2021 11:01 AM

"Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave

24 May 2021 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport

21 May 2021 2:53 PM

"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study

21 May 2021 10:36 AM

"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'

21 May 2021 9:42 AM

"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'

20 May 2021 3:04 PM

"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites

Local Politics

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

Business Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

MEC Mitchell meets with Santaco in a bid to end unrest in Nyanga

2 June 2021 8:22 PM

COVID origins mystery continues to spark speculation and tension

2 June 2021 8:14 PM

The cost of Pan-African Parliament on SA under the spotlight

2 June 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA