Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler

Latest Local
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew. 2 June 2021 5:45 PM
"Things are definitely looking up" - Update on UCT's Jagger Library salvage op Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to UCT's Executive Director of Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, about the Jagger Library salvage... 2 June 2021 5:28 PM
Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media? John Maytham asks employment law expert Suemeya Hanif whether criticizing your employer on social media is a sackable offence. 2 June 2021 4:55 PM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place. 2 June 2021 12:46 PM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Politics
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child. 2 June 2021 3:07 PM
View all Business
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it. 2 June 2021 1:48 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler

2 June 2021 6:34 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Menstruation
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
pads
feminine hygiene
tampons
period stigma
period taboo
menstrual cup

CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene products.
  • Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler takes a closer look at how feminine hygiene products are marketed to women
  • There’s big money in the feminine hygiene biz, and the industry keeps finding new ways to exploit women's worries

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says women have been conditioned to deal with menstruation "as discreetly as possible".

The taboos and myths associated with menstruation have led to a rise in feminine hygiene products that exploit the stigma around periods and vaginal health.

Knowler says companies have started introducing the term "every day" to the products to capture consumers beyond their monthly cycle.

RELATED: Local mom brings washable period panties to SA

For example, Lillett’s sells an Intimate Feminine Care Creme Wash, formulated to provide “everyday freshness”, and “everyday freshness pantyliners.”

And GynaGuard, a popular "intimate cleanser" is marketed as a range of pH balancing intimate products, gentle enough to use every day.

The producers of pantyliners and intimate washes often create the impression that vaginas should smell like strawberries and roses, Knowler says.

However, some doctors have warned that the use of intimate washes can upset the vagina's pH balance and can lead to yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.

So many girls are still socialised to be embarrassed or ashamed of menstruating and generally made to feel dirty and smelly “down there”, and a vast array of “feminine hygiene” products feed those insecurities.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

It is about manipulation to an extent.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

RELATED: These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation

A Canadian study published in the journal BMC Women's Health in 2018 found that women who use intimate washes were three times more likely to experience some type of vaginal infection and more than twice as likely to report a urinary tract infection.

"Our society has constructed female genitalia as unclean. The marketing of vaginal hygiene products as something women need to attain is contributing to the problem", the study stated.

Every Wednesday, on Lunch with Pippa Hudson, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.




