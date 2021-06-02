Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler





Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler takes a closer look at how feminine hygiene products are marketed to women

There’s big money in the feminine hygiene biz, and the industry keeps finding new ways to exploit women's worries

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says women have been conditioned to deal with menstruation "as discreetly as possible".

The taboos and myths associated with menstruation have led to a rise in feminine hygiene products that exploit the stigma around periods and vaginal health.

Knowler says companies have started introducing the term "every day" to the products to capture consumers beyond their monthly cycle.

For example, Lillett’s sells an Intimate Feminine Care Creme Wash, formulated to provide “everyday freshness”, and “everyday freshness pantyliners.”

And GynaGuard, a popular "intimate cleanser" is marketed as a range of pH balancing intimate products, gentle enough to use every day.

The producers of pantyliners and intimate washes often create the impression that vaginas should smell like strawberries and roses, Knowler says.

However, some doctors have warned that the use of intimate washes can upset the vagina's pH balance and can lead to yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis.

So many girls are still socialised to be embarrassed or ashamed of menstruating and generally made to feel dirty and smelly “down there”, and a vast array of “feminine hygiene” products feed those insecurities. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

It is about manipulation to an extent. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

A Canadian study published in the journal BMC Women's Health in 2018 found that women who use intimate washes were three times more likely to experience some type of vaginal infection and more than twice as likely to report a urinary tract infection.

"Our society has constructed female genitalia as unclean. The marketing of vaginal hygiene products as something women need to attain is contributing to the problem", the study stated.

