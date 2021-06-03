No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert
- Grade 11s in 2020 missed a great deal of school during the lockdown and it has impacted their final grade 12 year says education expert
- Schools will be individually responsible for the mid-year assessment based on their particular situation
- The final matric exams will continue as usual
There will be no mid-year matric exams this year.
This was announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga during a presentation to the portfolio committee on basic education on Wednesday.
Metcalfe says it is important to remember that this year's grade 12s are in a much more difficult situation than last year's grade 12s.
Last year's grade 12s were part of the whole country suddenly being faced with a loss of time, but up until 2020, they had been going to school normally.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Senior Education Researcher - University of Johannesburg
This year's matrics were in grade 11 last year and in terms of the phased reopening of schools, and they did not return to school in 2020 until July.
They lost a huge amount of time. They weren't able to cover everything they should have covered in grade 11 and the grade 12 NSC exam assesses cumulatively what was built in the preceding years - so they are in a very difficult position.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Senior Education Researcher - University of Johannesburg
She points out that the final exam is the one that is externally set and externally moderated.
It's the matric exam season where all of the learners across the country write the same exam. That's not going to change.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Senior Education Researcher - University of Johannesburg
She explains what will change.
Schools will be responsible for managing the school-based assessment at an individual level and will look at what they can achieve in terms of learners and teachers and time frames, she says.
The flexibility now remains at the school level without the obligation to do an exam of that nature.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Senior Education Researcher - University of Johannesburg
I think we mustn't make too much of a meal of this. The main examination proceeds and schools will proceed with the preparatory process of which the June exam is one.Prof Mary Metcalfe, Senior Education Researcher - University of Johannesburg
