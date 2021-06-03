Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder





Suspects arrested in the alleged politically-motivated 2019 murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako

Senior DA member and municipal official are among the three arrested

Mcako was shot at his Kayamandi tavern on 1 November 2019 and died two days later

Journalist Aron Hyman says investigations reveal a stong extortion crime syndicate in Kayamandi

Was this always suspected to be a politically motivated killing back in 2019, asks Refilwe?

It depends on how you view the politics of Kayamandi. The DA tried to get Cameron Mcako on their side. They tried to get the current deputy mayor Nyaniso Jindela on their side. Aron Hyman, Journalist - TimesLive

Kayamandi was originally established as a black township by the apartheid regime in the 1950s and is a suburb within the Stellenbosch area.

There were a whole bunch of people who they viewed as community leaders within Kayamandi who they thought getting them to wear the blue colours might sway the population - but a lot of these figures do not get to where they are because they are beloved but because they are feared. They are very powerful. Aron Hyman, Journalist - TimesLive

It did not translate into votes for the. Instead, they got two members of the same party embroiled in what appears to be a murder plot, one the victim and one the perpetrator. Aron Hyman, Journalist - TimesLive

He says in his investigations he has uncovered connections between police colluding with extortionists. In fact, he says, Cameron Mcako is a former police officer.

It seems to be a very powerful extortion syndicate if you could call it that, in Kayamandi. Aron Hyman, Journalist - TimesLive

Hyman says Mcako was arrested for fraud none years before he was ever appointed deputy mayor by the Democratic Alliance.