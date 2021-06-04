VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground





South Africa has administered a total of 637,801 first-dose Pfizer vaccines in Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, according to the latest national data available from Wednesday 2 June.

The Western Cape has administered 82,202 first-dose Pfizer vaccines in the province as of Thursday 3 June.

The province is expected to hit the 100,000-mark on Friday but Premier Alan Winde says the J&J delay is affecting efforts to scale up the rollout.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

IN OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS:

TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

