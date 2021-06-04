Streaming issues? Report here
VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 4 June 2021 3:40 PM
Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills 4 June 2021 3:14 PM
W Cape expected to enter Covid third wave at end of next week or following week Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape health boss Dr Keith Cloete about the province's preparedness for Wave 3. 4 June 2021 2:49 PM
'You liar!' Refilwe Moloto responds to President Ramaphosa on Eskom Refilwe Moloto responds to what President Ramaphosa said about the management team and maintenance issues at the power utility. 4 June 2021 3:10 PM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 4 June 2021 12:42 PM
'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions' Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done. 4 June 2021 12:24 PM
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
R700 million fund to boost SA-owned township businesses – how to apply Africa Melane interviews Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Finance Agency. 4 June 2021 2:38 PM
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 4 June 2021 5:39 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Lester gets some 'manscaping' and he looks fab Lester Kiewit takes us live through his journey into male grooming with Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men. 4 June 2021 1:54 PM
Mowbray Golf Course identified as potential area for social housing development Lester Kiewit talks to the City's Nigel Titus and researcher Nick Budlender about the draft spatial development framework. 4 June 2021 1:54 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 4 June 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 4 June 2021 5:39 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Lester gets some 'manscaping' and he looks fab Lester Kiewit takes us live through his journey into male grooming with Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men. 4 June 2021 1:54 PM
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere. 3 June 2021 4:48 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground

4 June 2021 3:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap
phase 2 vaccine rollout
vaccine wrap

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

South Africa has administered a total of 637,801 first-dose Pfizer vaccines in Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, according to the latest national data available from Wednesday 2 June.

The Western Cape has administered 82,202 first-dose Pfizer vaccines in the province as of Thursday 3 June.

The province is expected to hit the 100,000-mark on Friday but Premier Alan Winde says the J&J delay is affecting efforts to scale up the rollout.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

- Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in SA

- Winde warns about the impact of the J&J delay

  • City of CT can no longer change vax appointment sites on EVDS
  • Tannie Evita gets vaccinated
  • Reliance on Pfizer affecting pace of rollout, says Ramaphosa
  • SA adopts 42-day interval between the first and second Pfizer jab
  • WC officials slowly ramp things up
  • Calls to up the national vaccine supply
  • Private sector needed for mass vaccination, says B4SA

IN OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS:

  • SA moves to adjusted alert level 2
  • Stellenbosch Uni conducts long-Covid research
  • City of CapeTown asks national govt to reconsider new curfew hours
  • Zweli Mkhize's son received bakkie from Digital Vibes owner
  • Measuring second wave death toll

TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 28 May: VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




Load shedding to resume at 5pm until Sunday, after suspension for Parliament

4 June 2021 3:14 PM

Eskom suspended power cuts from 12-5 pm on Friday to allow a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of appropriation bills

W Cape expected to enter Covid third wave at end of next week or following week

4 June 2021 2:49 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape health boss Dr Keith Cloete about the province's preparedness for Wave 3.

[VIDEOS & PICS] Lester gets some 'manscaping' and he looks fab

4 June 2021 1:54 PM

Lester Kiewit takes us live through his journey into male grooming with Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men.

Mowbray Golf Course identified as potential area for social housing development

4 June 2021 1:54 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to the City's Nigel Titus and researcher Nick Budlender about the draft spatial development framework.

Epic good weather expected in Cape Town this weekend

4 June 2021 1:26 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice

4 June 2021 12:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

4 June 2021 12:24 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done.

'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'

4 June 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa.

Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC

4 June 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about a meeting held with taxi bosses on Thursday.

We have started talks with Interpol to get Guptas back to South Africa - NPA

4 June 2021 10:54 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Investigating Directorate Spokesperson.

