VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground
South Africa has administered a total of 637,801 first-dose Pfizer vaccines in Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, according to the latest national data available from Wednesday 2 June.
The Western Cape has administered 82,202 first-dose Pfizer vaccines in the province as of Thursday 3 June.
The province is expected to hit the 100,000-mark on Friday but Premier Alan Winde says the J&J delay is affecting efforts to scale up the rollout.
HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:
- Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in SA
- Winde warns about the impact of the J&J delay
- City of CT can no longer change vax appointment sites on EVDS
- Tannie Evita gets vaccinated
- Reliance on Pfizer affecting pace of rollout, says Ramaphosa
- SA adopts 42-day interval between the first and second Pfizer jab
- WC officials slowly ramp things up
- Calls to up the national vaccine supply
- Private sector needed for mass vaccination, says B4SA
IN OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS:
- SA moves to adjusted alert level 2
- Stellenbosch Uni conducts long-Covid research
- City of CapeTown asks national govt to reconsider new curfew hours
- Zweli Mkhize's son received bakkie from Digital Vibes owner
- Measuring second wave death toll
TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:
Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:
- 28 May: VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system
