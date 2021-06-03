South African olive oil producers win big on global stage
- South African olive oil producers have won big at one of the biggest globally recognised industry competitions
- South African olive oil producers won four gold awards and five silver awards at the annual NYIOOC 2021
- The South African Olive Industry Association, also known as SA Olive, explains why a bottle of extra virgin olive oil is regarded as 'liquid gold'
NYIOOC 2021— SA Olive (@SAOliveIndustry) June 1, 2021
Gold Awards 🥇
Andante Forte@willow_creeksa@Rio_Largo
Andante Intenso
Silver Awards 🥈@willow_creeksa@MardouwOlives
Andante Mezzo@willow_creeksa@Derustica
Read more here: https://t.co/tbq5KLju7k pic.twitter.com/f2LZvd8Ls3
Five members of the SA Olive Industry Association recently took home nine awards at the annual New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC).
The competition, which is the world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest, received 1,171 entries from 25 countries this year.
Before an olive oil can be entered into the competition, it has to be certified as an extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) – the highest quality grade for an olive oil.
SA Olive manager Vittoria Jooste she's very proud of the association's members who are helping put the local industry on the map.
Jooste says the association is dedicated to boosting and uplifting smaller local producers to compete on an international scale.
She says the industry is trying to create more awareness about the benefits of olive oul and bring it into South African food culture.
We're very proud that our producers have done so well. It's not the first time! We had gold medals last year and the previous year.Vittoria Jooste, Manager - SA Olive
Extra virgin olive oil is the highest grade of olive oil you can get. It's pure juice pressed out of the fruits of the olive. There's no refining, no additives.Vittoria Jooste, Manager - SA Olive
Because it is so fresh, untreated, and unrefined, it contains all these beautiful vitamins, antioxidants, and unsaturated fats that are very good for us.Vittoria Jooste, Manager - SA Olive
And it tastes delicious on our food, drizzled, raw or cooked with the food.Vittoria Jooste, Manager - SA Olive
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117833910_bowl-with-olive-oil-on-wooden-table.html?vti=mqdhnzjk49ibgioldz-1-18
