Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves
This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith former Banyana Banyana captain and coach Desiree Ellis and her 80s and 90s favourite tracks.
Desiree Ellis was coach for South Africa's national women's football team Banyana Banyana. In fact, she was a founding member of the team and the second captain.
Desiree has had an illustrious international career as a football player and then as coach.
She played against Swaziland at the remarkable age of 30 on 30 May 1993 winning 14–0.
In 2000 she received a Silver Presidential Sports Award for her service to the beautiful game.
