Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Transgender women now allowed to compete in Miss SA beauty pageant
Guests
Stephanie Weil - CEO at Miss South Africa Organisation
Liberty Glenton Matthyse - Executive Director at Gender Dynamix
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:50
Music with Thabo Kroukam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thabo Krouwkam
No Items to show
Latest Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 3 June 2021 10:59 AM
"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs John Maytham finds out how South Africa's beloved Tannie Evita is feeling after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination. 3 June 2021 10:45 AM
South African olive oil producers win big on global stage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international sp... 3 June 2021 10:36 AM
View all Local
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako. 3 June 2021 9:24 AM
No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday. 3 June 2021 8:18 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Politics
SA's first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower 'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven 2 June 2021 10:38 PM
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Business
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it's GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child. 2 June 2021 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it. 2 June 2021 1:48 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries "There is no consistency on the part of the government. They've been assisting other SOEs," says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town's prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

3 June 2021 10:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Football
Desiree Ellis
#AnHourWith
Banyana Banayana

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.

This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith former Banyana Banyana captain and coach Desiree Ellis and her 80s and 90s favourite tracks.

Desiree Ellis was coach for South Africa's national women's football team Banyana Banyana. In fact, she was a founding member of the team and the second captain.

Desiree has had an illustrious international career as a football player and then as coach.

She played against Swaziland at the remarkable age of 30 on 30 May 1993 winning 14–0.

In 2000 she received a Silver Presidential Sports Award for her service to the beautiful game.




More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Klop TV star Hein Wyngaard plays his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

26 May 2021 1:55 PM

The host of kykNET's Verslag and news and current affairs show KLOP! on kykNET & kie joins you on #AnHourWith this Sunday at 10am.

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

"Op My Eish" reality TV star Neels van Jaarsveld takes to the CapeTalk airwaves

22 April 2021 12:32 PM

The actor and director takes to the radiowaves on Sunday in #AnHourWith and brings you his favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Music trio The Black Ties share their favourite playlist on CapeTalk on Sunday

12 March 2021 10:59 AM

The music trio spins their favourite tracks for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.

Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

17 February 2021 11:16 AM

News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.

Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk

29 January 2021 9:14 AM

John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.

An hour with Mayor Dan Plato playing Just the Hits

25 June 2020 2:09 PM

A hour of Cape Town's first citizen's favourite songs of the 80s

Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor

19 June 2020 6:16 PM

Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

Business Politics

No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert

Local Politics

"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs

Local

EWN Highlights

64% of NC COVID-19 fatalities are people aged 60 and over - dept

3 June 2021 10:53 AM

GotG: Govt protocol slowing down service delivery to needy communities

3 June 2021 8:55 AM

SIU set to spend R386m probing graft cases valued at R14bn, MPs told

3 June 2021 8:40 AM

