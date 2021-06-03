"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs





The well-known comedian, satirist, and social activist traveled from Darling on Tuesday to receive her Pfizer shot

Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccination programme got under on the 17th May

Over 60s and other vulnerable members of the population are being urged to register for the jab

Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout gets her COVID-19 vaccine at the Wesbank Community Hall on 1 June 2021 during a ceremony marking the opening of the first public vaccination site in the Swartland sub-district. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News

She's one of the countries best-known and best-loved pensioners but Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout turned trendsetter this week when she called on her fellow over 60s to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The former ambassador to Bapetikosweti says she's feeling 'fine' after receiving her Pfizer jab at the Wesbank Community Hall on Tuesday.

Tannie Evita is using her profile to encourage those who may be anxious not to be frightened and to get the jab.

The whole point was to say to people of my age, don't be nervous...it's just a small prick. Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout

People are scared and they need to be assisted. Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout

#COVID19SA Celebrity Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout who hails from neighbouring town, Darling, has received her Pfizer jab. LP pic.twitter.com/jEH4InOKnB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2021

