Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Transgender women now allowed to compete in Miss SA beauty pageant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Stephanie Weil - CEO at Miss South Africa Organisation
Liberty Glenton Matthyse - Executive Director at Gender Dynamix
Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Music with Thabo Kroukam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Thabo Krouwkam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs

3 June 2021 10:45 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Vaccination
Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout
Tannie Evita
Phase 2 covid-19 vaccine rollout
Phase 2
Over 60s

John Maytham finds out how South Africa's beloved Tannie Evita is feeling after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination.
  • The well-known comedian, satirist, and social activist traveled from Darling on Tuesday to receive her Pfizer shot
  • Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccination programme got under on the 17th May
  • Over 60s and other vulnerable members of the population are being urged to register for the jab
Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout gets her COVID-19 vaccine at the Wesbank Community Hall on 1 June 2021 during a ceremony marking the opening of the first public vaccination site in the Swartland sub-district. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News

She's one of the countries best-known and best-loved pensioners but Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout turned trendsetter this week when she called on her fellow over 60s to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The former ambassador to Bapetikosweti says she's feeling 'fine' after receiving her Pfizer jab at the Wesbank Community Hall on Tuesday.

Tannie Evita is using her profile to encourage those who may be anxious not to be frightened and to get the jab.

The whole point was to say to people of my age, don't be nervous...it's just a small prick.

Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout

People are scared and they need to be assisted.

Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout

RELATED: Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita




