Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers
- Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil says trans contestants have been able to enter the pageant since 2019
- She admits that some of the criteria entrants must meet are difficult to rationalise in 2021
- One of the more controversial criteria is that a contestant may not have given birth
Organisers of the Miss South Africa pageant say they're working on making the competition more inclusive.
Speaking to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King CEO Stephanie Weil admits some criteria for entry are difficult to justify in 2021.
Last month social media users congratulated Miss SA bosses for opening the pageant to transgender women, but Weil says, in fact, it's been that way since 2019.
The issue, she says, is that some international competitions have certain criteria that trans women must meet.
Internationally your ID has to showcase that your gender is female, that's a rule Miss World and Miss Universe have.Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa
If a girl wins, regardless of whether she's transgender,...if she wants to go and compete on the world stage, I've got to follow the rules.Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa
Weil admits that the process of altering one's ID in South Africa may be a challenge.
Additionally, she says there has never been a rule that trans contestants must have undergone gender reassignment surgery.
On condition that their identity document states female.. Do you know what does that process entail?— Rule Nisi (@RuleNisi) May 25, 2021
King asked Weil about the ideals of beauty promoted by Miss SA and its contesants, posing the question, "Could a trans woman who chooses to wear a beard for example, ever find themselves on the Miss South Africa stage?"
I don't see why not? If a woman is confident and authentic in whatever she looks like I believe that will carry her all the way through, that's the basis of Miss South Africa.Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa
Of course, it's a beauty pageant, but it's also an empowerment platform.Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa
Some of the other controversial criteria contestants must meet in order to enter the pageant include one which states a contestant may not have given birth to a child.
I'm pushing for change on that one. The rationale from an international perspective is that women who have given birth and are the primary caregiver of a child, it would make their job incredibly difficult.Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa
RELATED: Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery
RELATED: Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls
