Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Survivor Host Nico Panagio
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nico Panagio - Chairman at Missing Children SA
Today at 13:27
Survivor chat with Jeanne Michel
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeanne Michel
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:50
Music with Thabo Kroukam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thabo Krouwkam
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Powerships: State officials confirm they met rival bidder and Mantashe ‘associates’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:20
Standoff between EFF and ANC on Section 25
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 17:20
Concerns over legal action on Karpowerships + power crisis impact on business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 17:45
Three new Wine Masters graduate from Cape Wine Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Whittaker
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 3 June 2021 10:59 AM
"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs John Maytham finds out how South Africa's beloved Tannie Evita is feeling after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination. 3 June 2021 10:45 AM
View all Local
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him. 3 June 2021 1:06 PM
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako. 3 June 2021 9:24 AM
No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday. 3 June 2021 8:18 AM
View all Politics
South African olive oil producers win big on global stage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international sp... 3 June 2021 10:36 AM
SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower 'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven 2 June 2021 10:38 PM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gets a chic workspace makeover Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto had her workstation revamped in a recent collab with @home and Livingspace Magazine. 3 June 2021 11:31 AM
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it. 2 June 2021 1:48 PM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers

3 June 2021 12:20 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Beauty pageant
Miss SA
LGBTQ
trans women

Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant.
  • Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil says trans contestants have been able to enter the pageant since 2019
  • She admits that some of the criteria entrants must meet are difficult to rationalise in 2021
  • One of the more controversial criteria is that a contestant may not have given birth

Organisers of the Miss South Africa pageant say they're working on making the competition more inclusive.

Speaking to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King CEO Stephanie Weil admits some criteria for entry are difficult to justify in 2021.

Last month social media users congratulated Miss SA bosses for opening the pageant to transgender women, but Weil says, in fact, it's been that way since 2019.

The issue, she says, is that some international competitions have certain criteria that trans women must meet.

Internationally your ID has to showcase that your gender is female, that's a rule Miss World and Miss Universe have.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa

If a girl wins, regardless of whether she's transgender,...if she wants to go and compete on the world stage, I've got to follow the rules.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa

Weil admits that the process of altering one's ID in South Africa may be a challenge.

Additionally, she says there has never been a rule that trans contestants must have undergone gender reassignment surgery.

King asked Weil about the ideals of beauty promoted by Miss SA and its contesants, posing the question, "Could a trans woman who chooses to wear a beard for example, ever find themselves on the Miss South Africa stage?"

I don't see why not? If a woman is confident and authentic in whatever she looks like I believe that will carry her all the way through, that's the basis of Miss South Africa.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa

Of course, it's a beauty pageant, but it's also an empowerment platform.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa

Some of the other controversial criteria contestants must meet in order to enter the pageant include one which states a contestant may not have given birth to a child.

I'm pushing for change on that one. The rationale from an international perspective is that women who have given birth and are the primary caregiver of a child, it would make their job incredibly difficult.

Stephanie Weil, CEO - Miss South Africa

RELATED: Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery

RELATED: Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls




3 June 2021 12:20 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Beauty pageant
Miss SA
LGBTQ
trans women

More from Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

3 June 2021 10:59 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs

3 June 2021 10:45 AM

John Maytham finds out how South Africa's beloved Tannie Evita is feeling after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African olive oil producers win big on global stage

3 June 2021 10:36 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international splash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder

3 June 2021 9:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert

3 June 2021 8:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association

2 June 2021 5:45 PM

John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Things are definitely looking up" - Update on UCT's Jagger Library salvage op

2 June 2021 5:28 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to UCT's Executive Director of Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, about the Jagger Library salvage project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you be fired for badmouthing your boss on social media?

2 June 2021 4:55 PM

John Maytham asks employment law expert Suemeya Hanif whether criticizing your employer on social media is a sackable offence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Septuagenarian 'Taxi Motjie' Aunty Amina on her 43 years behind the wheel

2 June 2021 4:28 PM

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Taxi Motjie' Amina Shabodien, considered to be a Cape Town institution among taxi users.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids

2 June 2021 3:07 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves

3 June 2021 10:47 AM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ryan Reynolds shares Alugalug Cat (The Kiffness) – 30 million views and counting

2 June 2021 1:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews David Scott of The Kiffness about his latest viral hit "Alugalug Cat", and Reynolds "liking" it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic

1 June 2021 9:55 AM

Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink

31 May 2021 10:16 AM

The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend

29 May 2021 7:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74

26 May 2021 4:46 PM

The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing'

26 May 2021 12:46 PM

British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery

26 May 2021 11:15 AM

The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million

24 May 2021 7:19 PM

The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death

23 May 2021 10:58 AM

There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anele Tembe's death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs

Local

No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

WC school admissions process for 2022 not over yet, says dept

3 June 2021 12:39 PM

Cancellation of mid-year matric exam won't impact pupils that badly - Metcalfe

3 June 2021 12:03 PM

3 former FS officials charged with fraud, corruption linked to Vrede dairy farm

3 June 2021 11:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA