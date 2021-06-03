Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed





The City of Cape Town will no longer install water meter devices from 1 July 2021 as part of a revised water tariff approach

The City’s water meter "drip system" proposal to manage water for indigent households has been criticised

The lobby group Stop CoCT says the municipality should not be using punitive measures to manage water usage

© coffeemate/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town plans to scrap water management device meters (WMDs) and implement a new system that has been criticised for "punishing" poor households.

The City's Xanthea Limberg says that WMDs currently in service will be replaced by the conventional meters with the latest metering technology as they reach the end of their expected lifespan.

The City’s approach to managing water usage in indigent households will also change, with updated water usage limits.

The current proposal will see the water usage limit for indigent properties increased from 10,500 litres to 15,000 litres per month.

However, indigent homes that exceed the limit for three consecutive months will have their water cut to 6,000 litres per month for a 12-month period.

Limberg says a warning letter will be sent to households after the second month of exceeding the limit.

If usage is higher than the approved limit for a third consecutive month, then a flow restricting disc will be inserted in the meter to limit water supply to a trickle flow.

This strategy, referred to by some experts as a "drip system", has been slammed for depriving poor people of adequate supplies of water.

The lobby group Stop City of Cape Town (Stop CoCT) has criticised the municipality for implementing a system that uses punitive measures instead of creating incentives for reduced usage.

Stop CoCT founder Sandra Dickson has also called into question the timing of City's decision to scrap WMDs while devices are also being legally challenged in another municipality.

Dickson claims the City is reverting back to a system that was previosuly rejected. UCT researchers have also argued that the drip system plan will entrench water apartheid in Cape Town.

It's 15 years late! Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT

It is quite interesting that the City of Johannesburg [announced] that they will have an investigation into the WMDs and the same company that supplies Johannesburg and Cape Town are mentioned in the press release. Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT

Was this a response to avoid legal action? What prompted the City to - so unplanned - announced the removal of the WMDs. Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT

Meanwhile, Limberg has defended the revised approach which she says is being used in municipalities across the board.

Limberg says the City has tried to strike a balance beweetn adequate access to water and sustainable usage.

The use of restrictors or valves is used across the board as part of a debt management control process. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town

The City's increase in the free basic water allocation will be the largest allocation provided to indigent households in any municipality in South Africa... but there is a joint responsibility on all of us... to ensure that we use water wisely. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town