Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed
- The City of Cape Town will no longer install water meter devices from 1 July 2021 as part of a revised water tariff approach
- The City’s water meter "drip system" proposal to manage water for indigent households has been criticised
- The lobby group Stop CoCT says the municipality should not be using punitive measures to manage water usage
The City of Cape Town plans to scrap water management device meters (WMDs) and implement a new system that has been criticised for "punishing" poor households.
The City's Xanthea Limberg says that WMDs currently in service will be replaced by the conventional meters with the latest metering technology as they reach the end of their expected lifespan.
The City’s approach to managing water usage in indigent households will also change, with updated water usage limits.
The current proposal will see the water usage limit for indigent properties increased from 10,500 litres to 15,000 litres per month.
However, indigent homes that exceed the limit for three consecutive months will have their water cut to 6,000 litres per month for a 12-month period.
Limberg says a warning letter will be sent to households after the second month of exceeding the limit.
If usage is higher than the approved limit for a third consecutive month, then a flow restricting disc will be inserted in the meter to limit water supply to a trickle flow.
This strategy, referred to by some experts as a "drip system", has been slammed for depriving poor people of adequate supplies of water.
The lobby group Stop City of Cape Town (Stop CoCT) has criticised the municipality for implementing a system that uses punitive measures instead of creating incentives for reduced usage.
Stop CoCT founder Sandra Dickson has also called into question the timing of City's decision to scrap WMDs while devices are also being legally challenged in another municipality.
Dickson claims the City is reverting back to a system that was previosuly rejected. UCT researchers have also argued that the drip system plan will entrench water apartheid in Cape Town.
It's 15 years late!Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT
It is quite interesting that the City of Johannesburg [announced] that they will have an investigation into the WMDs and the same company that supplies Johannesburg and Cape Town are mentioned in the press release.Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT
Was this a response to avoid legal action? What prompted the City to - so unplanned - announced the removal of the WMDs.Sandra Dickson, Founder - Stop CoCT
Meanwhile, Limberg has defended the revised approach which she says is being used in municipalities across the board.
Limberg says the City has tried to strike a balance beweetn adequate access to water and sustainable usage.
The use of restrictors or valves is used across the board as part of a debt management control process.Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
The City's increase in the free basic water allocation will be the largest allocation provided to indigent households in any municipality in South Africa... but there is a joint responsibility on all of us... to ensure that we use water wisely.Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
Residents will have ample time to be warned of any high consumption.Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
More from Local
Eskom's 1.5% wage offer 'outrageous' - Numsa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about the unions wage negotiations with Eskom.Read More
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs
John Maytham finds out how South Africa's beloved Tannie Evita is feeling after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination.Read More
South African olive oil producers win big on global stage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international splash.Read More
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder
Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.Read More
No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday.Read More
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association
John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.Read More
"Things are definitely looking up" - Update on UCT's Jagger Library salvage op
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to UCT's Executive Director of Libraries, Ujala Satgoor, about the Jagger Library salvage project.Read More