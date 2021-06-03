Streaming issues? Report here
Powerships: State officials confirm they met rival bidder and Mantashe 'associates'
Standoff between EFF and ANC on Section 25
Vrede dairy
Premier Alan Winde on his latest digicon
Concerns over legal action on Karpowerships + power crisis impact on business
Three new Wine Masters graduate from Cape Wine Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless

3 June 2021 1:06 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him.
  • Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says he welcomes the findings by Advocate Semenya that the allegations of racism made against him were baseless
  • Not one appointment to fill vacancies in exco has been a white person, says De Ruyter
  • De Ruyter also addresses maintenance of old power plants, maintenance, and loadshedding

Former Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano made a number of allegations against de Ruyter including non-compliance with procurement and recruitment policies.

In the investigation into these allegations of racism against De Ruyter, Eskom Senior Counsel Advocate Ishmael Semenya has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

RELATED: Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

The board noted with serious concern a pattern of baseless allegations.

What is De Ruyter's reaction to Semenya's findings, asks Mandy Wiener interviewing De Ruyter on The Midday Report.

Advocate Semenya has considered a veritable mountain of evidence. He perused over 1,100 pages of documentation and delivered a report after extensive hearings.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

I think the matter has been fully ventilated properly and fully investigated and I welcome the findings that Advocate Semenya made that these allegations are entirely baseless.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Mandy Wiener asks De Ruyter about the clean-up he is involved in at Eskom and the continuing allegations that black professionals are being purged from the power utility.

People who know me and people who work with me will concur that I do not behave in a racist manner.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

He says this has been corroborated by the board and his executive committee, he adds.

The executive committee is certainly the most diverse team I have ever worked with in my 30-year career.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Not one appointment to fill vacancies in my Exco has been a white person so to leap to the conclusion that holding someone accountable for performance now equates to a systematic purge of black executives is just not substantiated by the facts.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Why is there still loadshedding?

He acknowledges it is a result of maintenance, poor power stations, and management issues and regrets loadshedding has been with South Africans for the past 15 years.

It is a result of maintenance that had been delayed and deferred.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

He says when he assumed his role in January 2020 he stated that during the maintenance recovery programme there would be an increase in the risk of loadshedding.

Power plants are old and have not been well looked after he adds, so it requires a lot of work to catch up.

We are pushing as hard as we can and people are working extraordinary hours to bring units back but we simply cannot perform miracles overnight.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

I apologise to the nation for the hardship we continue to inflict because of loadshedding but bear with us because we continue to work on this.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Structurally we need more capacity on the grid.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

He says some 4000 -6000 megawatts of additional generation capacity are needed.

Various programmes are being conducted to enable that new capacity to be added to the grid as soon as possible, he says.

While that capacity is being procured we have to make do with what we have got and these are the existing power stations. We have addressed some of the design defects.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Eskom is about to declare the last unit at Medupi and Kusile and is about to declare the last unit at Medupi ready for commercial operation and progress is being made at Kusile, he notes.

The final unit at Kusile will only come onto the grid by the end of 2023.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

He says, therefore, capacity will remain constrained while Eskom catches up on maintenance and add the new capacity.

That's the hard reality that we face.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

With regard to Numsa's wage demands, he says it is impossible in the current economic climate to consider wage hikes multiple times the rate of inflation.

We need to see the demands of the unions for increases ranging between 9.6 to 15% in the context of an economy not quite yet emerging from a global pandemic.

Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

He says while this has been explained to the unions no resolution was reached and a dispute has been declared. The matter has been referred to the CCMA for mediation.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
