Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless
- Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says he welcomes the findings by Advocate Semenya that the allegations of racism made against him were baseless
- Not one appointment to fill vacancies in exco has been a white person, says De Ruyter
- De Ruyter also addresses maintenance of old power plants, maintenance, and loadshedding
Former Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano made a number of allegations against de Ruyter including non-compliance with procurement and recruitment policies.
In the investigation into these allegations of racism against De Ruyter, Eskom Senior Counsel Advocate Ishmael Semenya has cleared him of any wrongdoing.
RELATED: Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing
The board noted with serious concern a pattern of baseless allegations.
What is De Ruyter's reaction to Semenya's findings, asks Mandy Wiener interviewing De Ruyter on The Midday Report.
Advocate Semenya has considered a veritable mountain of evidence. He perused over 1,100 pages of documentation and delivered a report after extensive hearings.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
I think the matter has been fully ventilated properly and fully investigated and I welcome the findings that Advocate Semenya made that these allegations are entirely baseless.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
Mandy Wiener asks De Ruyter about the clean-up he is involved in at Eskom and the continuing allegations that black professionals are being purged from the power utility.
People who know me and people who work with me will concur that I do not behave in a racist manner.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
He says this has been corroborated by the board and his executive committee, he adds.
The executive committee is certainly the most diverse team I have ever worked with in my 30-year career.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
Not one appointment to fill vacancies in my Exco has been a white person so to leap to the conclusion that holding someone accountable for performance now equates to a systematic purge of black executives is just not substantiated by the facts.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
Why is there still loadshedding?
He acknowledges it is a result of maintenance, poor power stations, and management issues and regrets loadshedding has been with South Africans for the past 15 years.
It is a result of maintenance that had been delayed and deferred.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
He says when he assumed his role in January 2020 he stated that during the maintenance recovery programme there would be an increase in the risk of loadshedding.
Power plants are old and have not been well looked after he adds, so it requires a lot of work to catch up.
We are pushing as hard as we can and people are working extraordinary hours to bring units back but we simply cannot perform miracles overnight.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
I apologise to the nation for the hardship we continue to inflict because of loadshedding but bear with us because we continue to work on this.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
Structurally we need more capacity on the grid.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
He says some 4000 -6000 megawatts of additional generation capacity are needed.
Various programmes are being conducted to enable that new capacity to be added to the grid as soon as possible, he says.
While that capacity is being procured we have to make do with what we have got and these are the existing power stations. We have addressed some of the design defects.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
Eskom is about to declare the last unit at Medupi and Kusile and is about to declare the last unit at Medupi ready for commercial operation and progress is being made at Kusile, he notes.
The final unit at Kusile will only come onto the grid by the end of 2023.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
He says, therefore, capacity will remain constrained while Eskom catches up on maintenance and add the new capacity.
That's the hard reality that we face.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
With regard to Numsa's wage demands, he says it is impossible in the current economic climate to consider wage hikes multiple times the rate of inflation.
We need to see the demands of the unions for increases ranging between 9.6 to 15% in the context of an economy not quite yet emerging from a global pandemic.Andre de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
He says while this has been explained to the unions no resolution was reached and a dispute has been declared. The matter has been referred to the CCMA for mediation.
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Politics
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder
Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.Read More
No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday.Read More
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing
The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.Read More
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds
'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.Read More
How to calculate and implement a Universal Basic Income
Refilwe Moloto and guests discuss what a Universal Basic Income Grant could mean for this country, and how to put it in place.Read More
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers'
Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'.Read More
CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites
Refilwe Moloto talks to CoCT Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien about the shift back.Read More
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).Read More
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment
SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.Read More