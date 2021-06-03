Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Powerships: State officials confirm they met rival bidder and Mantashe 'associates'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Susan Comrie - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 16:20
Standoff between EFF and ANC on Section 25
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 16:55
Vrede dairy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roy Jankielsohn, Leader of the DA in the Free State
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on his latest digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde
Today at 17:20
Concerns over legal action on Karpowerships + power crisis impact on business
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 17:45
Three new Wine Masters graduate from Cape Wine Academy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Whittaker
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Eskom's 1.5% wage offer 'outrageous' - Numsa

3 June 2021 1:15 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Eskom
NUMSA
Nersa
wage row

Mandy Wiener speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about the unions wage negotiations with Eskom.
  • Numsa has released a statement stating that Eskom is 'negotiating in bad faith'
  • The union is calling Eskom's wage offer of 1.5% for employees 'outrageous'
FILE: Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. Picture: @phakxx/Twitter.

Unions have rejected a 1.5% wage offer by Eskom, calling it 'outrageous' and accusing the power utility of negotiating in bad faith.

Workers are demanding increases of between 10 and 12% and say they reject Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyters' characterisation of their demands as 'unaffordable.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the public must remember that Eskom is regulated by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

Nersa made it very clear that it had allocated a minimum 5.4% increase for worker's salaries.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

So what de Ruyters has to do as CEO is justify where and how they can justify only offering 1.5%

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa

Hlubi-Majola says the union is asking Eskom for 'meaningful engagement'.

Meaningful engagement is give and take. We have adjusted our positions, we have compromised as labour, but there has been zero compromise on the side of Eskom.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa



