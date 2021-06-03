Eskom's 1.5% wage offer 'outrageous' - Numsa
- Numsa has released a statement stating that Eskom is 'negotiating in bad faith'
- The union is calling Eskom's wage offer of 1.5% for employees 'outrageous'
Unions have rejected a 1.5% wage offer by Eskom, calling it 'outrageous' and accusing the power utility of negotiating in bad faith.
Workers are demanding increases of between 10 and 12% and say they reject Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyters' characterisation of their demands as 'unaffordable.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the public must remember that Eskom is regulated by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).
Nersa made it very clear that it had allocated a minimum 5.4% increase for worker's salaries.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
So what de Ruyters has to do as CEO is justify where and how they can justify only offering 1.5%Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Hlubi-Majola says the union is asking Eskom for 'meaningful engagement'.
Meaningful engagement is give and take. We have adjusted our positions, we have compromised as labour, but there has been zero compromise on the side of Eskom.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Spokesperson - Numsa
Today’s Top Stories 🔥— The Insight Factor (@insightfactor) June 2, 2021
Numsa has released a statement stating that Eskom is
1- Negotiating in bad faith
2- Misleading the public
3- Refusing to make a concession
4- Agreeing to pay R4 Billion more for 30 tons of coal yet exploits workers. @Numsa_Media @phakxx @IrvinJimSA pic.twitter.com/i4R4uAg5S8
