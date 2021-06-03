Streaming issues? Report here
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast

3 June 2021 4:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Survivor SA
Nico Panagio
Survivor South Africa

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere.
  • Survivor SA: Immunity Island is the eighth season of the local reality competition show and it airs on Thursday 3 June 2021
  • The season was filmed in the Wild Coast region of the Eastern Cape after the Covid-19 pandemic forced a change of plans
  • Host Nico Panagio says the cast and crew were tested and quarantined as part of a 'production bubble'

Season 8 of Survivor SA will air at 7:30pm on Thursday 3 June 3 on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and show host Nico Panagio says viewers are in for a wild ride.

The season was filmed in the Wild Coast region of the Eastern Cape over two months late last year.

The season was originally expected to air in August 2020, but production was pushed back following the Covid-19 outbreak.

RELATED: Thousands of people rely on us to feed them - Nico Panagio on serving community

Panagio says the production team has gone through great lengths to keep everything under wraps before the reality show hits screens.

He says the season was beautifully shot with an interesting mix of castaways that will make for gripping TV.

We have exceptional, world-class locations, destinations, and natural surrounds here in South Africa and the Wild Coast is one of the top on the list of beautiful locations worldwide.

Nico Panagio, Actor and businessman

I'm always very excited at this time of year when we are releasing what is the greatest show on earth to the public.

Nico Panagio, TV Host, actor and businessman

The crew, myself, and everyone who has ever been involved in Survivor SA we're honed to secrecy perfection over the years. We really have to keep it under tight wraps.

Nico Panagio, TV Host, actor and businessman

We make them sign their lives away before they set foot o their island...

Nico Panagio, TV Host, actor and businessman

RELATED: CapeTalk's own Jeanne Michel makes SurvivorSA top 3

Meanwhile, Season 6 Survivor Jeanne Michel chats to Pippa Hudson about her journey on the show.

"The deeper you go into the game, the more it psychologically impacts your mindset", the former contestant says.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
