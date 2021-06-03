South African rand on a roll – strengthens to 2-year highs against US dollar

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg and activist Sandra Dickson about the new water meter... 3 June 2021 2:05 PM
Eskom's 1.5% wage offer 'outrageous' - Numsa Mandy Wiener speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about the unions wage negotiations with Eskom. 3 June 2021 1:15 PM
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
View all Local
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him. 3 June 2021 1:06 PM
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako. 3 June 2021 9:24 AM
No mid-year matric exams, but don't make a meal of it says education expert Refilwe Moloto speaks to UJ Education senior researcher prof Mary Metcalfe about the DBE decision made on Wednesday. 3 June 2021 8:18 AM
View all Politics
South African rand on a roll – strengthens to 2-year highs against US dollar The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital. 3 June 2021 6:25 PM
South African olive oil producers win big on global stage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international sp... 3 June 2021 10:36 AM
SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower 'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven 2 June 2021 10:38 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gifted with workspace makeover Livingspace Magazine and @home recently gifted Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto with a workstation makeover. 3 June 2021 11:31 AM
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere. 3 June 2021 4:48 PM
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

South African rand on a roll – strengthens to 2-year highs against US dollar

3 June 2021 6:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
The Money Show
US Dollar
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
South African rand
Mike Keenan
Absa Capital

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.

  • The rand is trading near two-year highs against the dollar

  • High commodity prices and low US rates are driving the exchange rate

  • Absa Capital expects the rand at R13.50 by mid-year and R13.00 by the third quarter

The ZAR has strengthened to a two-year high against the US dollar. Picture: 123rf

The South African rand strengthened to a two-year high against the US dollar on Thursday.

It traded at R13.63 to the dollar at 4:08 PM, coming off earlier highs of around R13.54.

The rand last traded at these levels in February 2019.

The currency is being boosted by high commodity prices and markets expecting US lending rates to remain lower for longer.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital (scroll up to listen to the audio).

There are good fundamental reasons for the strength… our external balances are getting better…

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

The currency is often regarded as the share price of a country…

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

A firmer exchange rate helps to keep the cost of living down… it makes our exports less competitive…

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

Hopefully, mining houses will take on more people… We need job creation…Some sectors are recovering faster than others… There are green shoots… tourism and hospitality; there are still a lot of weeds…

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

We’ve pinned our stipes to R13.50 by the middle of this year, and R13.00 by the third quarter… The rand is on a very good wicket for the next three to six months…You can’t try to time the market perfectly… It’s difficult to see… a sudden bout of rand weakness… You don’t have to run out and buy dollars tomorrow.

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital



3 June 2021 6:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
The Money Show
US Dollar
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
South African rand
Mike Keenan
Absa Capital

More from Business

South African olive oil producers win big on global stage

3 June 2021 10:36 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international splash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower

2 June 2021 10:38 PM

'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

2 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?

2 June 2021 7:15 PM

They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

2 June 2021 7:01 PM

'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids

2 June 2021 3:07 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery

2 June 2021 12:20 PM

"The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries

2 June 2021 9:15 AM

“There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries

2 June 2021 9:15 AM

“There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing'

1 June 2021 5:20 PM

"It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

1 June 2021 12:05 PM

The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director

31 May 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'

31 May 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman

28 May 2021 3:30 PM

"We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga

28 May 2021 12:02 PM

South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'

28 May 2021 10:39 AM

The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South African rand on a roll – strengthens to 2-year highs against US dollar

Business Opinion

Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN man sentenced to 2 life terms for repeatedly raping his two daughters

3 June 2021 6:26 PM

Lasting solution: Gift of the Givers drills groundwater at Rahima Moosa Hospital

3 June 2021 6:18 PM

Dutywa man (22) handed 20-year jail term for murdering ex-girlfriend (19)

3 June 2021 5:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA