What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?
-
Naspers-owned Prosus is buying Stack Overflow for $1.8 billion
-
Stack Overflow is a question-and-answer website for professional and enthusiast programmers
-
The website has 100 million users
-
Stack Overflow is not yet profitable
Prosus – the company that holds the international assets of Naspers - is buying programming Q&A website Stack Overflow for $1.8 billion (about R24.5 billion).
“Today we’re pleased to announce that Stack Overflow is joining Prosus,” wrote Stack Overflow co-founder Joel Spolsky on his blog.
“Prosus is an investment and holding company, which means that the most important part of this announcement is that Stack Overflow will continue to operate independently, with the exact same team in place that has been operating it, according to the exact same plan and the exact same business practices.
“Don’t expect to see major changes or awkward ‘synergies’.
“The business of Stack Overflow will continue to focus on Reach and Relevance, and Stack Overflow for Teams.
“The entire company is staying in place: we just have different owners now.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Siboniso Nxumalo (a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group) why the tech giant is paying $1.8 billion for Stack Overflow (scroll up to listen to the interview).
It’s a bit like Google for nerds… It’s got about 100 million users. It doesn’t make money… so we don’t know what it’s worth… This could go global…Siboniso Nxumalo, portfolio manager - Old Mutual Investment Group
You get platforms like this, when someone’s stuck… They get immediate, high-quality answers…Siboniso Nxumalo, portfolio manager - Old Mutual Investment Group
Recruiters can find people…Siboniso Nxumalo, portfolio manager - Old Mutual Investment Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105504167_web-developer-coding-computer-language.html?term=coding&vti=m3ikwdte81qixzwa4e-1-9
More from Business
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.Read More
South African olive oil producers win big on global stage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international splash.Read More
SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower
'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der HovenRead More
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing
The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.Read More
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?
They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practicalRead More
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds
'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.Read More
SA design students win global award for shoes that grow with kids
Pippa Hudson talks to Aidan Fleetwood, a 3rd-year industrial design student who has designed shoes that can adjust with the child.Read More
More from Opinion
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.Read More
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries
“There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM.Read More
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?
From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.Read More
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing'
"It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ).Read More
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'
The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar.Read More
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.Read More