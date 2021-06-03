Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?

3 June 2021 7:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator

  • Time is a small business owner’s most precious commodity – once consumed, it’s gone forever

  • How you should allocate your time depends on the 'life stage' of your business

How are you spending your time? (pixabay.com)

Time is the most precious commodity in the world, says Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Once spent, you can never get it back.

Ask yourself this question: How are you spending your time - daily, weekly, monthly, and annually - in building your business?

Are you doing what you should be doing to ensure that you are building an Asset of Value?

If not, why not?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phitidis (scroll up to listen).

The way you spend your time forecasts your future…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

At start-up phase… it takes about three years… Those three years must be spent chasing deals… and getting revenue in…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

The next three years must be spent confirming your identity… What sets you apart? … It’s about learning to say, ‘no’…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

South Africans are so resilient against uncertainty…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

A further three-year period… you move from growth into value… focus on managing your costs down…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator



