Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
-
Formalities – you don’t need them for a side hustle
-
To be a business, you need customers
-
Find out what your customers’ problems are, then solve them
Related articles:
-
-
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
A “side hustle” refers to something you do for money outside of your normal job.
A good side hustle brings in extra money, obviously, but it can also help you develop new skills that may open up new opportunities in your career.
A side hustle is not a hobby; it is meant to make you money.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous (author of How to Start a Side Hustle) about “side hustle formalities” (scroll up to listen).
You need to get rid of the formalities! … What you need to be a business is a customer…Nic Haralambous, author - How to Start a Side Hustle
Find a customer. Figure out what they need and sell it to them! …Nobody wants to know you have the shiniest object. They want to know how that shiny object fixes their problems.Nic Haralambous, author - How to Start a Side Hustle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106757257_conceptual-hand-writing-showing-side-hustle-business-photo-text-way-make-some-extra-cash-that-allows.html?term=side%2Bhustle&vti=ma2is1bg3taf7apz5s-1-27
More from MyMoney Online
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.Read More
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers
Fixed voice-only contributes 15% to the business. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank
Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.Read More
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points
Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.Read More