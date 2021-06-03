Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business





Formalities – you don’t need them for a side hustle

To be a business, you need customers

Find out what your customers’ problems are, then solve them

A “side hustle” refers to something you do for money outside of your normal job.

A good side hustle brings in extra money, obviously, but it can also help you develop new skills that may open up new opportunities in your career.

A side hustle is not a hobby; it is meant to make you money.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous (author of How to Start a Side Hustle) about “side hustle formalities” (scroll up to listen).

You need to get rid of the formalities! … What you need to be a business is a customer… Nic Haralambous, author - How to Start a Side Hustle