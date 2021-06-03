Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing refers to investments made with an eye on society, the environment, and governance
ESG investing delivers a better return over long terms, according to Ingram
ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing is synonymous with “sustainable investing” or “socially responsible investing”.
It’s an umbrella term for investments that seek good returns while considering the long-term impact on society and the environment.
Ingram routinely looks for fund managers concerned about sustainability, environmental and social issues, and governance rather than merely short-term profits.
These investments deliver the best returns over long terms, according to Ingram.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Ingram to explain ESG investing in detail (scroll up to listen).
It’s the cutting edge of what’s going on in the investment world. Investors can put their money where their values are… You can have your cake and eat it. And make the world a better place at the same time…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Warren Buffett is not a great example of an ESG investor…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
Last year… the large ESG investments… only 6 out of 40 didn’t do better than the market… Not one lost money…Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital
