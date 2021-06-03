'Longer interval between Pfizer doses may provide greater long-term protection'
- The initial 21-day waiting period between Pfizer doses has been extended to 42 days
- Immunology expert Prof Thomas Scriba says the longer interval may provide greater long term anti-body protection
- South Africa's government is trying to administer as many initial doses of the two-dose Pfizer jab before the third wave takes hold
South Africa's Pfizer vaccine recipients will have to wait longer between the first and second dose.
The government has implemented a 42-day waiting period between the two doses following recommendations from international health agencies.
Emerging evidence shows that the six-week waiting period may be beneficial in the long run, says immunology professor Thomas Scriba.
Prof Scriba, the Deputy Director of Immunology and at the South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative, says the longer gap will also allow authorities to reach more people with the first Pfizer dose as they race to vaccinate as many people as possible before the third wave hits.
This decision is almost certainly based on a balance where we are trying to get as many people as we can jabbed with the first dose so that we can afford some protection to as many people as possible.Prof Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director - SA Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative
A longer gap between the first and second dose does actually appear to be more protective in the longer run, ie. after the second dose, if the gap is longer, the anti-body protection is better than it is with a three-week gap.Prof Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director - SA Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative
People might be at a slightly higher risk because the second dose is slightly later, but in the long run, it actually makes sense.Prof Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director - SA Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative
Because we have a variant in South Africa, we don't have extremely definitive data on the exact level of protection [ of one Pfizer dose].Prof Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director - SA Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative
Two doses are more protective than one but one certainly affords some protection.Prof Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director - SA Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159416333_lisbon-portugal-november-22-2020-syringe-and-pfizer-logo-on-the-background-coronavirus-covid-19-vacc.html?vti=mt2irq8qe9ho2t75o0-1-5
