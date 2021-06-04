Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde





Premier Alan Winde says the delay in the release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in SA could hold back local efforts to ramp up the Phase 2 vaccine rollout

There are some reports that the release of the J&J jab by international and local health regulators is imminent

After hosting his weekly digicon, Premier Winde says the scale-up of the province's vaccine rollout is linked to available supplies

"If we can get more vaccines, we can ramp it up quicker", says Premier Alan Winde on the Western Cape's Phase 2 vaccine rollout.

The Western Cape is expected to hit its target of 100,000 first-dose Pfizer vaccinations by end of the day on Friday 3 June.

Winde says provincial officials are scaling up the Phase 2 rollout while factoring in the available supply of vaccines.

The province is expected to start next week with 72,540 Pfizer vaccines, however, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was scheduled to be introduced next week still hasn't been cleared.

The Phase 2 rollout of the J&J vaccine was put on hold after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged possible contamination issues at a US factory.

The single-dose J&J shot is being produced in South Africa at a local plant in Gqeberha.

"Sadly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have still not been cleared to leave their plant in the Eastern Cape, and so we still do not have this pipeline of over 200,000 vaccines to increase our daily rate significantly", Winde says.

The premier says health teams are carefully planning ahead for each week because there is a limited supply of vaccines that arrives weekly.

Roughly 100 vaccination sites were opened this week and 68 more are expected to open next week, he tells CapeTalk.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections continue to rise in the province with an average of 320 new diagnoses each day

"The numbers are goinf up", Winde warns Cape Town resident