Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde
- Premier Alan Winde says the delay in the release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in SA could hold back local efforts to ramp up the Phase 2 vaccine rollout
- There are some reports that the release of the J&J jab by international and local health regulators is imminent
- After hosting his weekly digicon, Premier Winde says the scale-up of the province's vaccine rollout is linked to available supplies
"If we can get more vaccines, we can ramp it up quicker", says Premier Alan Winde on the Western Cape's Phase 2 vaccine rollout.
The Western Cape is expected to hit its target of 100,000 first-dose Pfizer vaccinations by end of the day on Friday 3 June.
Winde says provincial officials are scaling up the Phase 2 rollout while factoring in the available supply of vaccines.
RELATED: Ramaphosa: Reliance on Pfizer slowing down rollout as SA waits for J&J clearance
The province is expected to start next week with 72,540 Pfizer vaccines, however, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was scheduled to be introduced next week still hasn't been cleared.
The Phase 2 rollout of the J&J vaccine was put on hold after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged possible contamination issues at a US factory.
The single-dose J&J shot is being produced in South Africa at a local plant in Gqeberha.
"Sadly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have still not been cleared to leave their plant in the Eastern Cape, and so we still do not have this pipeline of over 200,000 vaccines to increase our daily rate significantly", Winde says.
The premier says health teams are carefully planning ahead for each week because there is a limited supply of vaccines that arrives weekly.
Roughly 100 vaccination sites were opened this week and 68 more are expected to open next week, he tells CapeTalk.
If we can get more vaccines, we can ramp it up quicker.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Our problem is, we're trying to set up the system to be able to deal with bigger numbers... We continue to roll out our vaccination stations.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Our big restriction now is that we still haven't received the go-ahead to start receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine... If we don't get the vaccines in the system, then that's going to be our next blockage or holdback.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
RELATED: 'Longer interval between Pfizer doses may provide greater long-term protection'
Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections continue to rise in the province with an average of 320 new diagnoses each day
"The numbers are goinf up", Winde warns Cape Town resident
We've gone from about 10% resurgence to about 20% resurgence. 30% would be classed as a third wave... You can see it tracking upwards, not as fast as the lead up to the previous wave but still, the numbers are going up.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
