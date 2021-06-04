51 out of 83 escaped crocodiles in Bonnievale euthanised





A total of 83 young Nile crocodiles have been accounted for since they escaped from a breeding farm outside Bonnievale in March

Two more crocodiles have been spotted but remain at large

Local government MEC Anton Bredell says provincial authorities have scaled down the recapture operations

One of the young Nile crocodiles recaptured in a bait trap along the Breede River: CapeNature/Facebook

The crocodiles, which range from 1.2 metres to 1.5 metres, escaped through a perimeter fence at the farm nearly three months ago and made their way to the Breede River.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says 51 crocodiles have been euthanised and 32 were captured alive.

Two more crocodiles are believed to remain at large and have been spotted, but not yet been retrieved.

"No other sightings have been reported recently and the recent rains and flooding of the Breede River appear not to have had any impact on their movements", Bredell reports in a statement.

The MEC says the recapture operations have been scaled down, but CapeNature will continue with at least one nightly river patrol per week with the aid of landowners.

Authorities are also in the final stages of their investigation into what went wrong at the croc farm.

The investigation into the alleged transgressions of the facility owner is currently being concluded and a decision will be taken soon towards any further action against the owner. Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov

Bredell says the crocodile facility was comprehensively inspected by CapeNature following the escape, and repair work to the enclosure where the escape took place was completed to the standard dictated by the CapeNature fencing policy for crocodile facilities.

I want to thank the teams on the ground who have worked hard over the past three months to recapture the animals. This includes teams from CapeNature and the Police diving unit as well as various landowners in the area. Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov

