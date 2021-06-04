51 out of 83 escaped crocodiles in Bonnievale euthanised
- A total of 83 young Nile crocodiles have been accounted for since they escaped from a breeding farm outside Bonnievale in March
- Two more crocodiles have been spotted but remain at large
- Local government MEC Anton Bredell says provincial authorities have scaled down the recapture operations
A total of 83 young Nile crocodiles have been accounted for after escaping from a commercial breeding farm in Bonnievale while it's believed that two more remain on the loose.
The crocodiles, which range from 1.2 metres to 1.5 metres, escaped through a perimeter fence at the farm nearly three months ago and made their way to the Breede River.
Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says 51 crocodiles have been euthanised and 32 were captured alive.
Two more crocodiles are believed to remain at large and have been spotted, but not yet been retrieved.
"No other sightings have been reported recently and the recent rains and flooding of the Breede River appear not to have had any impact on their movements", Bredell reports in a statement.
RELATED: SAPS diving team joins hunt for escaped crocodiles in nighttime operation
The MEC says the recapture operations have been scaled down, but CapeNature will continue with at least one nightly river patrol per week with the aid of landowners.
Authorities are also in the final stages of their investigation into what went wrong at the croc farm.
The investigation into the alleged transgressions of the facility owner is currently being concluded and a decision will be taken soon towards any further action against the owner.Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov
Bredell says the crocodile facility was comprehensively inspected by CapeNature following the escape, and repair work to the enclosure where the escape took place was completed to the standard dictated by the CapeNature fencing policy for crocodile facilities.
I want to thank the teams on the ground who have worked hard over the past three months to recapture the animals. This includes teams from CapeNature and the Police diving unit as well as various landowners in the area.Anton Bredell, MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning - Western Cape Gov
RELATED: Search continues for escaped crocodiles at Bonnievale - 54 accounted for so far
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeNature1/photos/pcb.4007374312641337/4007370959308339
More from Local
Delay in J&J vaccines could become major drawback, says Premier Winde
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the Phase 2 vaccine rollout in the province.Read More
'Longer interval between Pfizer doses may provide greater long-term protection'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to immunology expert Professor Thomas Scriba about the 42-day gap between Pfizer doses.Read More
Cape Town phasing out water meter devices - but new plan for poor homes slammed
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Xanthea Limberg and activist Sandra Dickson about the new water metering plan.Read More
Eskom's 1.5% wage offer 'outrageous' - Numsa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola about the unions wage negotiations with Eskom.Read More
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers
Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
"It's a small prick" Tannie Evita gets vaxxed, urges over 60s to get theirs
John Maytham finds out how South Africa's beloved Tannie Evita is feeling after receiving her Covid-19 vaccination.Read More
South African olive oil producers win big on global stage
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vittoria Jooste of SA Olive about how South African olive oil is making an international splash.Read More
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder
Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.Read More