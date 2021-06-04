Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe
-
Remote jamming – blocking the signal sent from a remote to lock a car – is rife in South Africa
-
Your insurance probably does not cover you for remote jamming
-
Auto Whizz sells a device that jams the jammer
“Remote jamming” happens when a criminal uses a device to block the radio frequency sent from your remote, commanding your car to lock.
You think you have locked the car, but the crook blocked the signal; it is open and ready for a ransacking.
There are loads of CCTV footage doing the rounds, showing brazen, broad daylight incidents of criminals jamming the “lock” signal, and then helping themselves to what is in the car.
Your insurance probably does not cover you for theft after remote jamming.
How does remote jamming work, and how can you guard against it?
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Moinuddin Gaibe, Owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer (scroll up to listen).
The siren… when you switch your vehicle off, the voltage drops… It perceives the change in voltage… It then goes into an alert stage lasting between 45 and 90 seconds. It sniffs for RF frequency sent for longer than 30 seconds, then the siren starts chirping.Moinuddin Gaibe, Owner - Auto Whizz
We instal the siren…Moinuddin Gaibe, Owner - Auto Whizz
Most modern cars no longer chirp…Moinuddin Gaibe, Owner - Auto Whizz
They operate in groups… predominately at primary schools and day-care centres; areas where moms and dads are in a hurry… Most of the time, they’re quite close…Moinuddin Gaibe, Owner - Auto Whizz
Source : Picture: Vumani Mkhize/EWN.
