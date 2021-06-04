Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC





The meeting followed days of violent attacks including the torching of buses and cars in Nyanga

Both provincial government and taxi industry condemn the criminality of these violent acts

SAPS and City of Cape Town law enforcement are investigating

A Golden Arrow bus and another vehicle were set alight at the Nyanga terminus on 28 May 2021. Picture: Supplied

The aim of the Thursday meeting involving the Western Cape Transport MEC and taxi leaders was to find a peaceful solution following days of violent attacks which included the torching of buses and cars in Nyanga.

They joined me in condemning the violence that is currently happening. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

He says both government and the taxi industry condemn the criminality of these violent acts.

I have been assured by the taxi industry that they are not involved in any criminality so we are trying to find the culprits behind this. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

Are any taxi drivers involved, asks Refilwe?

Some of the acts have been taxi drivers and some have been members of the community because it is not just a transport issue. It goes broader than that. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

What lies behind these acts?

It is everything from service delivery to criminals, trying to hold a community ransom for criminal activity to continue. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

Mitchell says the South African Police Service (SAPS) and relevant law enforcement agencies are investigating those responsible.

He says, unfortunately, there is a shortage of SAPS resources in the Western Cape.

I know the City of Cape Town with its law enforcement agencies has been on the scene and SAPS is in the area. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

My mandate is to ensure the public transport system works and to protect the commuter and the road user. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

He says he has made it clear that he will not tolerate continuing violence.

If it continues I will have no option but to invoke the powers vested in me in order to ensure the passenger and road user are protected and broader than that...that we ensure we protect jobs and livelihoods. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

In the meeting, taxi leaders assured Mitchell they will assist in the matter and play their part.