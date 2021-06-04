Mowbray Golf Course identified as potential area for social housing development





- The proposal is contained in the draft integrated spatial development framework for the Table Bay Planning District

- The City's Nigel Titus says the flood line may limit the size of the portion of the golf course it is able to develop

- The public has until Sunday 6 June to comment on the City's draft integrated spatial development frameworks

The City of Cape Town has identified parts of the King David Mowbray Golf Course and the adjacent Rondebosch Golf Course for potential development.

This proposal is contained in the City's draft integrated spatial development framework (SDF) for the Table Bay District and the Southern District, reports GroundUp.

Activist groups have long been calling for public spaces like golf courses to be used for affordable housing in Cape Town.

Lester Kiewit talks to Nigel Titus, Manager of District Planning at the City of Cape Town’s Urban Planning and Design Department.

Titus says the spacial development frameworks sets a vision for the future.

In this case, it's identified the site for potential affordable housing and social housing. Nigel Titus, Manager: District Planning - City of Cape Town’s Urban Planning and Design Department

The aim that the City has is to look at the housing need and the different types of housing we need to provide to address that need. Nigel Titus, Manager: District Planning - City of Cape Town’s Urban Planning and Design Department

We not only need to look at our current housing backlog, we also need to look at our projection for future growth. As part of the district development spatial frameworks we looked at accommodating that growth on all under-utilised and vacant land - not just state land! Nigel Titus, Manager: District Planning - City of Cape Town’s Urban Planning and Design Department

When looking at densification it needs to be sensitive... the need for open spaces... for not overloading areas in terms of infrastructure capacity... It's a balancing of all of those. Nigel Titus, Manager: District Planning - City of Cape Town’s Urban Planning and Design Department

Titus acknowledges the concerns about flooding on the Mowbray site and says there is a portion of it that could be developed.

It is a huge site so there's potential that the flood line may take off a good portion of the site as a constraint on which we would not like to see any form of development. Nigel Titus, Manager: District Planning - City of Cape Town’s Urban Planning and Design Department

He talks about the trend for "transit-orientated" development which says people should be located closer to opportunities.

Kiewit also gets comment from urban policy researcher Nick Budlender.

Budlender describes the framework as encouraging, but also notes that the City has been slow with regards to social housing in the past.

It's an acknowledgment that it's not rational or just or really sustainable, to have ten golf courses on massive pieces of public land in Cape Town that only pay R1,000 a year when about one third of all households are actually on the housing waiting list. Nick Budlender, Urban policy researcher

There's a very big difference between something being planned and it actually being developed. Unfortunately in the past, previous housing commitments have been very slow to come to fruition and I personally believe there isn't the necessary political will sometimes to really drive these things forward. Nick Budlender, Urban policy researcher

It does show [however] that work is being done to look at ways to use public land - which really belongs to all of us - in a way that has broader benefits beyond just the members of a golf course. Nick Budlender, Urban policy researcher

The public has until Sunday 6 June to comment on the City's spatial development frameworks.