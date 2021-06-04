'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations'





- South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination plan was initially aimed at immunising 41 million people by the end of 2021

- Nearly halfway through 2021, only just over a million people have been vaccinated with one dose

- Prof. Shabir Madhi says government has finally realised it has to re-calibrate its expectations

An over-60 gets vaccinated against Covid-19. © Jozef Polc/123rf.com

The magic number of 41 million people vaccinated by the end of 2021 was always an aspirational goal that was doomed to fail, says Professor of Vaccinology Shabir Madhi (University of the Witwatersrand).

Even if South Africa were able to vaccinate this number by the end of the year (unlikely even by the end of 2022) it wouldn't take us the magic "herd immunity" threshold, he says.

Professor Madhi notes that the variant that dominates in South Africa is fairly resistant to the first-generation vaccines, although these work very well in protecting against severe disease.

As a result, government should have already recalibrated its expectations of Covid-19 vaccines in January.

The magic number of 41 million was a thumbsuck of the number of adults in South Africa in some misguided notion that we can vaccinate 100% of all of the adults by the end of the year. That is never going to happen. Prof. Shabir Madhi, Vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand

It was the belief that if 60-70% of the population develops immunity, you would get to the so-called herd immunity threshold. Prof. Shabir Madhi, Vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand

We're pretty much on that trajectory that it will fail. Prof. Shabir Madhi, Vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand

Unfortunately a few months ago it was clear... which the Department of Health and the Ministerial Advisory Committee only seem to have taken to heart as of yesterday, was that we needed to recalibrate our expectations of Covid-19 vaccines in countries such as South Africa where the B1351 variant dominates. Prof. Shabir Madhi, Vaccinologist - University of the Witwatersrand

The prof says if South Africa is able to vaccinate around 90% of high-risk individuals in the shortest possible period, we could get back to a relatively normal lifestyle even with Covid-19 in our midst.