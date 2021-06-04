We have started talks with Interpol to get Guptas back to South Africa - NPA
The NPA is asking Interpol to help it arrest two Gupta brothers and their wives
The charge is for fraud and money laundering
There is no formal extradition treaty between SA and the UAE, but a number of other avenues exist to get them back to South Africa
The National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) has asked the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to help it arrest Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta as well as their wives.
The NPA wants to charge them for fraud and money laundering.
"The NPA is applying to Interpol to assist with the execution of an arrest warrant in respect of Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali; Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti; Ankit Jain, former Nulane Investment Bank of Baroda account signatory; Ravindra Nath, director of Wone Management; Ramesh Bhat and Jagdish Parekh, the directors of Pragat Investments," said NPA Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
The South African government has yet to finalise an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Lester Kiewit interviewed Seboka (scroll up to listen).
We’ve already started talks. Although there isn’t a standing treaty between South Africa and the UAE, the United Nations Convention on Corruption… is one of the areas of law we’re using. We’re also invoking the treaty we have with India. So, we’re coming at this from all angles.Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigative Directorate spokesperson - NPA
Whether they are brought back or not, we are going to proceed… The UAE has said they need to be formally charged… We will make our case…Sindisiwe Seboka, Investigative Directorate spokesperson - NPA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_139871856_international-criminal-police-organization-interpol-flag-textile-cloth-fabric-waving-on-the-top-sunr.html?vti=m87f6t5520e7f4iu9z-1-6
