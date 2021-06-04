'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'
- Golden Arrow has been forced to operate from Borchard's Quarry outside of Nyanga due to the violence and burning of buses
- This has resulted in pensioners having to walk from Nyanga to Borcard's Quarry to catch a bus to collect pensions
Dyke- Beyer explains that Golden Arrow is operating from Borcherds Quarry outside of Nyanga because of the situation.
RELATED: Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC
We are hearing so many heartbreaking stories.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow
Thursday was the day pensioners collect monthly Sassa pensions.
We had senior citizens saying they had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to get their pension. We have learners that are writing exams. It is so important that we get out bus service close to people's homes to collect them. This is terrible and it has to stop.Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow
