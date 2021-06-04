China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Ballet Betty, Book Bingo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Templeton - Freelance Journalist at ...
Laura Bosenberg - Senior Principal Dancer at Cape Town City Ballet
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - June is Men’s Health Month
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Olivia Curlewis
Marc Curlewis
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Spur on drive through restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sacha du Plessis - Chief Marketing Manager at Spur Corporation
Today at 15:20
Bhekesisa on changing strategy from herd immunity to containment.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 15:40
We need a black bank to stop black people from begging
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nonkululeko Gobodo
Today at 15:50
CoCT on the Mowbray Golf course and its potential for housing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Hendricks - at Reclaim The City
Today at 16:05
Sola gets approval for largest solar pv wheeling agreement in south-africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Haw - Co-Founder at Sola Future
Today at 16:55
Desiree Ellis is the #AnHourWith presenter this Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Desiree Ellis - Banyana Assistant Coach at ...
Today at 17:05
Difference to the Palestine issue the new Israeli government coalition might make
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg
Today at 17:20
CoCT on the Mowbray Golf course and its potential for housing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Hendricks - at Reclaim The City
Today at 17:45
Music interview: Nic Jeffrey releases new single "Say Love"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Jeffrey
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Epic good weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 4 June 2021 1:26 PM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 4 June 2021 12:42 PM
'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions' Refilwe Moloto talks to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the damage done. 4 June 2021 12:24 PM
View all Local
Taxi industry assures me its not involved in any criminality - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell about a meeting held with taxi bosses on Thursday. 4 June 2021 11:00 AM
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter speaks about racism allegations found to be baseless Mandy Wiener speaks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter about the Eskom investigation findings into the racism allegations against him. 3 June 2021 1:06 PM
Husband and wife among trio bust for Stellenbosch political murder Refilwe Moloto talks to TimesLive journalist Aron Hyman about the murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako. 3 June 2021 9:24 AM
View all Politics
Remote jamming: your insurance won't pay - but there’s a device to keep you safe Refilwe Moloto interviews Moinuddin Gaibe, owner at Auto Whizz, stockist of a nifty gadget that jams the jammer. 4 June 2021 9:53 AM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Boss mode! Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto gifted with workspace makeover Livingspace Magazine and @home recently gifted Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto with a workstation makeover. 3 June 2021 11:31 AM
Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journo Wendy Knowler about how some brands shame women into buying feminine hygiene prod... 2 June 2021 6:34 PM
[CAR REVIEW] BMW takes on VW with it’s GTI challenger - the 128ti Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 June 2021 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Nico Panagio talks filming latest season of Survivor SA along untamed Wild Coast CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks to Survivor South Africa host Nico Panagio or ahead of the Season 8 premiere. 3 June 2021 4:48 PM
Trans women may battle red tape to enter Miss SA say pageant organisers Sara-Jayne King spoke to Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil about certain 'antiquated' criteria which exclude some women from the pageant. 3 June 2021 12:20 PM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 3 June 2021 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
World

China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners

4 June 2021 12:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
China
Adam Gilchrist
marathons
extreme sports
China ultramarathon
Gansu province

Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy.

- China has suspended extreme sports events in the wake of the Gansu tragedy in May

- 21 runners died when extreme weather hit during an ultra-marathon

- Some competitors who survived had sheltered in caves

© lzflzf/123rf.com 

The World View with Adam Gilchrist 2). China Bans Ultramarathons (after a race full of death & disaster).

China has indefinitely suspended all high-risk sports events.

The decision comes in the wake of the ultra-marathon tragedy in Gansu province.

21 runners died when extreme weather hit the 100 km mountain race on 22 May.

Eight other competitors were injured.

China has decided to ban not only ultra-marathons, but also any kind of high-risk sport reports international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

This includes sports like desert trekking and wingsuit flying.

Listen to Gilchrist talk about the current "dark themes" in sport in the audio above, with the China discussion at 2:12

In the course of the race, in came... hail and snow and very poor visibility, extremely cold temperatures, and 21 of the runners died.

Adam Gilchrist - International correspondent

They've now reacted to a public outcry about this. 'Duty of care' is not actually the phrase I think that China uses but, essentially, if you set up any kind of sporting event you've got to make sure that those taking part are at least reasonably safe.

Adam Gilchrist - International correspondent

We can express a bit of horror that this happened in China, but every year they still run the bulls in Pamplona and ride motorbikes on the Isle of Man and things like that...

Adam Gilchrist - International correspondent



4 June 2021 12:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
China
Adam Gilchrist
marathons
extreme sports
China ultramarathon
Gansu province

More from Sport

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis

1 June 2021 1:45 PM

The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades

31 May 2021 9:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray

24 May 2021 6:53 PM

As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition

24 May 2021 10:24 AM

The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler

24 May 2021 10:04 AM

The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP

20 May 2021 4:58 PM

The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event

19 May 2021 12:04 PM

The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'

17 May 2021 7:47 AM

Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes

14 May 2021 9:48 AM

Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population

1 June 2021 10:44 AM

Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)!

31 May 2021 12:31 PM

Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party?

31 May 2021 9:54 AM

The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery

26 May 2021 11:15 AM

The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans

25 May 2021 1:07 PM

Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave

25 May 2021 10:07 AM

The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive

25 May 2021 9:18 AM

Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition

24 May 2021 10:24 AM

The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk

24 May 2021 6:40 AM

Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Senior citizens had to walk out of Nyanga to catch a bus to collect pensions'

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize snubs Parliament - after receiving legal advice

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Gauteng in the midst of a third resurgence of COVID-19 infections - GCC

4 June 2021 1:39 PM

ANC Free State IPC calls for reversal of 2019 expulsion of 16 councillors

4 June 2021 1:35 PM

Opposition MPs call on Mkhize not to hide behind sub judice rule over scandal

4 June 2021 12:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA