China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners





- China has suspended extreme sports events in the wake of the Gansu tragedy in May

- 21 runners died when extreme weather hit during an ultra-marathon

- Some competitors who survived had sheltered in caves

© lzflzf/123rf.com

The World View with Adam Gilchrist 2). China Bans Ultramarathons (after a race full of death & disaster).

China has indefinitely suspended all high-risk sports events.

The decision comes in the wake of the ultra-marathon tragedy in Gansu province.

21 runners died when extreme weather hit the 100 km mountain race on 22 May.

Eight other competitors were injured.

China has decided to ban not only ultra-marathons, but also any kind of high-risk sport reports international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

This includes sports like desert trekking and wingsuit flying.

Listen to Gilchrist talk about the current "dark themes" in sport in the audio above, with the China discussion at 2:12

In the course of the race, in came... hail and snow and very poor visibility, extremely cold temperatures, and 21 of the runners died. Adam Gilchrist - International correspondent

They've now reacted to a public outcry about this. 'Duty of care' is not actually the phrase I think that China uses but, essentially, if you set up any kind of sporting event you've got to make sure that those taking part are at least reasonably safe. Adam Gilchrist - International correspondent